MahaRERA Proposes Developers' Self-Declaration For Project Quality Assurance

The Maharashtra Real Estate Agency (MahaRERA) in an effort to ensure that the homebuyers in the state receive a better quality homes has proposed a new draft regulation. In these rules, the developers, are required to provide a self-certification declaration regarding the quality of the real estate projects.

What are the new rules?

Under the proposed regulations by the MahaRERA, the developers will be entitled to provide detailed information about various technical aspects of their projects such as structural design, stability, testing, quality of materials used workmanship, and fire safety measures.

So, under the proposed new rules, developers will be requires to provide an annual self declaration of quality assurance based on multiple parameters, as it aims to ensure that construction projects adhere to high standards of quality.

Draft put for open suggestion on MahaRERA Website

For public review and feedback, the draft has been published on the MahaRERA website, to get different suggestions and opinions on the proposed measures.

This feedback period will remain open until May 23.

Right now, following the new regulations by the developers will be voluntary.

Eventual Mandatory Compliance

Although, at the initial phase, it is voluntary but will eventually become mandatory for all developers in the future.

Objective of the Regulation

However, there are laws that the developers have to fix the building within five years if there is any problem with building. But the new proposed draft regulation primary objective is to prevent homebuyer complaints related to defects in construction or sub standard quality.