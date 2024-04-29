Cossouq.com's Growth Spurt:10000+ Products, 350+Brands, & Strong Message Of Equality & Products For All

Cossouq.com is not just a usual e-commerce platform but a place for all where the unheard voice is heard. This marketplace is revolutionizing the beauty, skincare, wellness, and personal care industry with its commitment to offering a wide pool of quality products for EVERY audience since its establishment in 2021.

The commitment to inclusivity shines through in Cossouq's product offerings. With a curated selection of responsible organic, homegrown, national, and internationally recognized brands, customers have access to a diverse range of products. Cossouq's platform provides an equal opportunity for all brands to be heard, irrespective of their awareness or identity. With the strong message of "Celebrating You" for who you indeed are and taking a step forward for normalizing old-school beauty standards. Started with 50 brands and now have reached the milestone of 350+ brands and 10000+ products. The Cossouq empowers all individuals to embrace themselves and find beauty in themselves.

The impactful #Samjhakar campaign, honoured among Social Samosa's Top 50 Indian ad campaigns, applauds individuals challenging norms and stereotypes. Additionally, the Cossouq marketplace has been in dialogues with beauty entrepreneurs such as Sunny Leone (Star Struck Cosmetic Line), Sonal Jain (Boondh Sustainable Menstruation), and Sheil Jain (India's First Stackable Makeup Brand), spanning from homegrown to globally recognized brands.

According to a study by the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian cosmetics market is expected to reach US$ 20 billion by 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25%. In comparison, the global cosmetics industry is projected to reach US$ 450 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 4.3%. Cossouq aims to be a significant player in this evolving landscape.