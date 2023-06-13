EaseMyTrip Opens Another Franchise Store In Jaipur |

EaseMyTrip.com, an online travel tech platform, launches its first offline retail store in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the company announced through an exchange filing. This is a strategic move aligned with the brand’s expansion plans. Through the franchise model, the brand aims to reach out to offline customers and offer them tailored meet and greet experiences.

The Jaipur office is located in the prime location of Govind Marg. The interiors of the store are designed with a modern touch and are in sync with the brand colour palette, to ensure customers connect better and have a strong brand recall. The store will provide premium services, including flight and hotel bookings, purchasing bus, railway and group fare tickets, along with luxurious vacations, cruise, and charter packages. EaseMyTrip’s Jaipur store will also offer add-on services for visa applications and related formalities.

Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “Our customers are our priority, and we strive to provide them with exceptional services and cater to their evolving needs. Taking this vision ahead, we conceptualised the franchise model. We are confident this innovative strategy will transform the travel industry and help us serve our customers better. The inauguration of our latest store in Jaipur is another milestone in our expansion journey as we are determined to achieve the goal of securing a pan-India presence of our offline retail stores. Our growth strategy aims at bolstering brand awareness, thereby ensuring our clientele can access our services easily and seamlessly.”

EaseMyTrip announced establishing offline stores through a franchising model early this year, and the Jaipur store is the third store to be launched this year. The premier online travel agency opened the doors for its first store in Patna followed by a second store in Surat, Gujarat.

