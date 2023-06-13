 EaseMyTrip Opens Another Franchise Store In Jaipur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessEaseMyTrip Opens Another Franchise Store In Jaipur

EaseMyTrip Opens Another Franchise Store In Jaipur

Through the franchise model, the brand aims to reach out to offline customers and offer them tailored meet and greet experiences.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
EaseMyTrip Opens Another Franchise Store In Jaipur |

EaseMyTrip.com, an online travel tech platform, launches its first offline retail store in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the company announced through an exchange filing. This is a strategic move aligned with the brand’s expansion plans. Through the franchise model, the brand aims to reach out to offline customers and offer them tailored meet and greet experiences.

The Jaipur office is located in the prime location of Govind Marg. The interiors of the store are designed with a modern touch and are in sync with the brand colour palette, to ensure customers connect better and have a strong brand recall. The store will provide premium services, including flight and hotel bookings, purchasing bus, railway and group fare tickets, along with luxurious vacations, cruise, and charter packages. EaseMyTrip’s Jaipur store will also offer add-on services for visa applications and related formalities.

Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “Our customers are our priority, and we strive to provide them with exceptional services and cater to their evolving needs. Taking this vision ahead, we conceptualised the franchise model. We are confident this innovative strategy will transform the travel industry and help us serve our customers better. The inauguration of our latest store in Jaipur is another milestone in our expansion journey as we are determined to achieve the goal of securing a pan-India presence of our offline retail stores. Our growth strategy aims at bolstering brand awareness, thereby ensuring our clientele can access our services easily and seamlessly.”

EaseMyTrip announced establishing offline stores through a franchising model early this year, and the Jaipur store is the third store to be launched this year. The premier online travel agency opened the doors for its first store in Patna followed by a second store in Surat, Gujarat.

Read Also
EaseMyTrip’s Dubai Subsidiary Onboards Sameer Bagul As Managing Director
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

IndiGo Denies Reports On The Sell Of Stake Worth $909.6 Million By Co-Founder's Family

IndiGo Denies Reports On The Sell Of Stake Worth $909.6 Million By Co-Founder's Family

Happiest Minds Technologies A ‘Major Contender’ For Low-Code Application Development Services:...

Happiest Minds Technologies A ‘Major Contender’ For Low-Code Application Development Services:...

L&T Secures Contract For Its Hydrocarbon Business From An Overseas Client

L&T Secures Contract For Its Hydrocarbon Business From An Overseas Client

Passenger Vehicle Wholesales Rise 13.54% In May At 3,34,247 Units: SIAM

Passenger Vehicle Wholesales Rise 13.54% In May At 3,34,247 Units: SIAM

Bajaj Electricals Allots 26,315 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Bajaj Electricals Allots 26,315 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option