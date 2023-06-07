EaseMyTrip’s Dubai Subsidiary Onboards Sameer Bagul As Managing Director | Image: EaseMyTrip (Representative)

EaseMyTrip’s subsidiary EaseMyTrip.ae the wholly owned subsidiary of EaseMyTrip an online travel-tech platform, announced the appointment of Sameer Bagul as its Managing Director for the Middle East business, through a regulatory filing. At EaseMyTrip Dubai, Sameer Bagul will be responsible for building the team and growing its Middle East business.

Bringing more than 15 years of expertise in the online travel and e-commerce sectors across India and the Middle East, he has primarily been associated with Cleartrip and Holidayme. During his tenure there, he focused on expanding the business in the Middle East, building strong local brands, establishing strategic partnerships to enhance customer acquisition across all GCC countries to drive sales growth, and made significant contributions to overall business expansion. For the last three years, he has been an integral part of Traveazy, an online global distribution B2B platform, where he played a key role in their global expansion efforts.

Demonstrating strong skills across business analytics, business strategy, corporate finance, fundraising, digital marketing, and brand development, he has a passion for travel and enjoys engaging with startups, particularly in the areas of fundraising, strategic planning, and growth marketing.

Sameer Bagul, Managing Director, Middle East - EaseMyTrip, said, “Drawing on my prior expertise, I am excited to bring my strategic management and business development skills to the table at EaseMyTrip. Witnessing the remarkable growth of the brand over the years, I am thrilled to join this rapidly expanding company and contribute to its continued success. With a deep understanding of the industry and a passion for driving growth, I am eager to collaborate with the talented team at EaseMyTrip and propel the company to new heights.”

Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, says, “We are thrilled to welcome Sameer to our team with open arms. His proven track record of effective leadership and business acumen is truly commendable. We have great confidence in his abilities to drive our organization towards new heights of success. With his expertise and innovative mindset, we are eager to collaborate with him on various strategic initiatives and witness his valuable contributions first hand. Together, we aim to achieve remarkable milestones and create a prosperous future for our company.”