EaseMyTrip's 15th Anniversary: Mega Sale with unveiling discounts on travels | Image: EaseMyTrip (Representative)

EaseMyTrip.com, one of India’s largest online travel tech platforms, is thrilled to introduce their mega sales in celebration of their 15th anniversary, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The spectacular spree of travel sales and discounts will be active from June 1 to June 10, 2023. Customers and travel enthusiasts can feast on a buffet of offers with generous discounts on flights, hotels, buses, cabs, cruises, and holiday packages booked during the stipulated period of the sale on the EaseMyTrip website and app.

During this exclusive anniversary sale, travellers can enjoy up to 24% off on domestic flights, up to 40% off on international flights and with up to 60% off on hotel bookings. EaseMyTrip will also take care of ground transportation needs, with up to 15% off on bus bookings and up to 14% off on cab reservations. As part of the anniversary celebrations, the brand also presents unbeatable holiday packages starting at just ₹15,999/-. These packages cover a diverse range of destinations and cater to various travel preferences, ensuring unforgettable experiences for every traveller. For those dreaming of an enchanting cruise vacation, the anniversary sale offers exclusive cruise packages starting at ₹53,999/-. These offers are valid on RBL bank Credit & Debit card, IDFC credit card, Bank of Baroda Credit card and Yes bank credit card.

The highest spender during the sale period will also have a chance to receive gift vouchers from various selected brand partners such as The Man Company, Gaana, PocketFM, Skybags, Netmeds, Assembly, Skivia, EyeMyEye, Growfitter, IGP and Caprese.

To avail these incredible discounts and get a chance to win gift vouchers, customers can use the coupon code "EMT15" during the booking process, unlocking even greater savings.

“We are immensely grateful to all our customers who have placed their trust in EaseMyTrip and made us their preferred travel partner over the years. It is their unwavering support that has propelled us to this significant milestone of completing 15 years in the industry. As a token of our appreciation, we are delighted to present this mega sale as a heartfelt gift to all our customers. We remain committed to providing exceptional travel experiences and look forward to serving our valued customers with even greater dedication in the years to come.” said Rikant Pittie,Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip.

EaseMyTrip Shares

The shares of EaseMyTrip on Thursday at 12:00 pm IST were at Rs 45.90, down by 0.11 per cent.

