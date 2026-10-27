Dynamic Cables Announces Q2, H1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Jumps 24% To ₹47.1 Crore, Revenue Up 31%

Dynamic Cables |

Mumbai: Dynamic Cables Limited on Thursday announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹47.1 crore for H1 FY27, up from ₹37.9 crore in H1 FY26.

Half-Year Performance

For the half year ended 30 September 2026, the company's operating revenue stood at ₹712.3 crore, compared to ₹543.6 crore in H1 FY26. Operating profit for H1 FY27 was ₹74.3 crore, an increase of 29% from ₹57.8 crore in the previous half year.

Quarterly Results

In the second quarter of FY27, profit after tax increased by 13% to ₹22.1 crore from ₹19.6 crore in Q2 FY26. Operating revenue for Q2 FY27 grew by 29% to ₹363.2 crore, up from ₹281.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

Key Financial Metrics

Operating margins for H1 FY27 were 10.4%. Earnings per share for the half year reached ₹9.7, compared to ₹7.8 in H1 FY26.

Order Book And Sales

Dynamic Cables reported an order book of ₹829 crore. Export sales for H1 FY27 totalled ₹56 crore. Receivable days were approximately 59 days in Q2 FY27.

Management Commentary

Ashish Mangal, Managing Director of Dynamic Cables, said that the growth momentum has continued this year, driven by strong industry tailwinds in domestic and export markets. He added that the new manufacturing plant is expected to contribute from the second half of the fiscal year.

Manufacturing and Operations

The company has installed plant and machinery at its newly established manufacturing facility. Dynamic Cables operates four manufacturing plants in Jaipur and Reengus.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.