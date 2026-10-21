Congress Ends 42-Hour Sit-In Protest In Jaipur Without Securing Zero FIR In Ritu Barala Case | File Pic

Jaipur: The Congress on Wednesday afternoon called off its 42-hour sit-in at the Jaipur Police Commissionerate without securing the registration of a Zero FIR in the alleged assault and misbehaviour case involving NSUI national secretary Ritu Barala in Delhi. The party, however, announced that it would approach the Rajasthan High Court, challenging the police's refusal to register the FIR.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal handed over a written explanation to Congress leaders stating the reasons for not registering a Zero FIR in the case. The party said it would use the document as the basis for its legal challenge.

Dotasra questions police's legal interpretation

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra alleged that the police were misinterpreting the law under pressure from Delhi. He questioned why a Zero FIR had been registered in a similar case in Kerala but was denied in Rajasthan.

“The police have now given us in writing that if a complaint has already been submitted to the police, a Zero FIR cannot be registered anywhere else in the country,” Dotasra said, questioning the legal basis of the argument.

He maintained that a Zero FIR could still be registered even after a complaint had been submitted and said the court would now decide whether the police's interpretation of the law was correct.

Dotasra said the Congress would pursue legal action to secure justice for Barala and ensure the registration of an FIR. He added that if police officials were found guilty of wrongdoing, the party would seek legal action against them as well.

Police explain refusal to register FIR

While explaining the reason behind the denial letter, Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal said Barala had visited the Moti Dungri police station in Jaipur on October 19 with a copy of her complaint concerning the incident that allegedly took place in Delhi on October 13. The police accepted the complaint copy and sought information from Delhi Police regarding the status of the case. According to Mittal, Delhi Police informed them that legal proceedings were already underway in the matter.

Mittal said the Connaught Place police station in Delhi was the jurisdictional police station and that the complainant had already reported the incident there. Consequently, registering another Zero FIR in Jaipur was not considered legally appropriate, he said.

The commissioner added that the police had conveyed the legal position to Congress leaders two days earlier. After the Congress delegation sought a written explanation during Wednesday's discussions, the police provided the same reasoning in writing.

Commissioner cites jurisdictional legal grounds

Mittal also argued that a Zero FIR is generally registered when a complainant is unable to approach the jurisdictional police station or fears doing so. In Barala's case, however, the complaint had already been submitted to the police station concerned in Delhi.

On the Congress's reference to the Kerala case, Mittal said he did not have information about the circumstances under which the FIR had been registered there. He maintained that the Jaipur Police had explained its decision based on the information received from Delhi Police.

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Congress ends protest, plans legal challenge

The confrontation had continued for two days after Congress leaders, acting on the directions of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, approached the Jaipur Police Commissionerate on Monday evening seeking registration of a Zero FIR.

After the police declined to register the case, Congress leaders began a sit-in at the commissionerate and spent two nights there, demanding action against the Delhi police personnel allegedly involved in the incident.

Although the protest ended on Wednesday afternoon, the dispute over the registration of the FIR remains unresolved. The Congress is now preparing to move the Rajasthan High Court, arguing that the police's refusal raises questions about the interpretation and application of the law.