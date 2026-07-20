Dynamic Cables Reports Q1 Profit Of ₹24.95 Crore, Up 37% Year-On-Year

Mumbai: Dynamic Cables Ltd announced a 37.09% year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit after tax for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, reaching ₹24.95 crore. Revenue from operations also rose by 32.89% compared to the same period last year.

Financial Performance Highlights

For the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, the company reported standalone revenue from operations of ₹350.10 crore, up from ₹263.48 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹350.28 crore, an increase from ₹264.77 crore in the prior year's first quarter.

Expenses and Profit Before Tax

Total expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹316.82 crore, compared to ₹240.40 crore in the same quarter last year. Profit before tax for the period grew by 36.63% year-on-year to ₹33.46 crore, up from ₹24.49 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹5.15, an increase from ₹3.76 reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. This reflects the improved financial performance of the company.

Bonus Issue Impact

On 15 July 2025, Dynamic Cables issued 24,229,319 fully paid-up bonus equity shares in a 1:1 ratio, increasing its paid-up capital to ₹48.45 crore from ₹24.22 crore. The EPS figures for all comparative periods have been adjusted to account for this bonus issue, in line with Ind AS 33.

Preferential Issue Utilisation

The company raised ₹96.58 crore through a preferential issue of equity shares in June 2024. As of 30 June 2026, ₹91.51 crore from this amount has been utilised for stated issue objectives, with the unutilised balance of ₹5.07 crore invested in mutual funds.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.