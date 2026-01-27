Dynamic Cables Net Profit Jumps 42% YoY To ₹22.4 Crore In Q3, Revenue Climbs To ₹298.8 Crore

File Image |

Mumbai: In Q3 FY26, Dynamic Cables posted Rupees 298.77 crore in revenue from operations, compared to Rupees 281.56 crore in Q2 and Rupees 251.50 crore in Q1. Net profit climbed to Rupees 22.42 crore in Q3, from Rupees 19.63 crore in Q2 and Rupees 15.80 crore in Q1. The year-on-year growth in both revenue and profit was driven by higher volumes and improved cost management, according to financial disclosures.

Dynamic Cables Q3 & 9M Results: Strong Profit Growth 📈 | MCap 1,362.17 Cr



• Total income for Q3 was ₹30,064.12 lakhs, showing growth from previous periods.

Sequential growth builds on Q2 momentum

On a QoQ basis, revenue grew 6.1 percent, while total expenses increased 5.5 percent to Rupees 270.59 crore. Key operational levers included a moderated rise in material costs and continued efficiency in inventory handling. Employee benefit expense stood flat at Rupees 12.28 crore, while depreciation rose slightly to Rupees 3.12 crore. Finance costs remained stable at Rupees 2.94 crore, contributing to margin stability.

Management actions and growth drivers

The company attributed the robust quarterly growth to sustained demand for power cables, better product mix, and operational leverage. Basic and diluted EPS for Q3 stood at Rupees 4.63, up from Rupees 4.05 in Q2 and Rupees 3.26 in Q1, reflecting profitability improvement. Notably, the paid-up capital doubled to Rupees 48.46 crore post a 1:1 bonus issue in July 2025, which has been retrospectively adjusted in EPS calculations.

Nine-month performance underscores growth trajectory

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, revenue from operations reached Rupees 842.36 crore, up 21.3 percent from Rupees 694.19 crore in the previous year period. Net profit surged 46.1 percent to Rupees 60.27 crore, compared to Rupees 41.26 crore in 9M FY25. The company also highlighted ongoing ESOP expenses post a December 2025 grant and confirmed full compliance with the newly implemented labour codes.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Dynamic Cables. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.