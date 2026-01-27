 Dynamic Cables Net Profit Jumps 42% YoY To ₹22.4 Crore In Q3, Revenue Climbs To ₹298.8 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDynamic Cables Net Profit Jumps 42% YoY To ₹22.4 Crore In Q3, Revenue Climbs To ₹298.8 Crore

Dynamic Cables Net Profit Jumps 42% YoY To ₹22.4 Crore In Q3, Revenue Climbs To ₹298.8 Crore

Dynamic Cables Ltd reported a 41.9 percent year-on-year surge in standalone net profit to Rs 22.42 crore for Q3 FY26, while revenue from operations rose 18.8 percent to Rs 298.77 crore. This marked steady sequential growth from Rs 19.63 crore profit in Q2 and Rs 15.80 crore in Q1. The company’s top-line and bottom-line expansion across the three quarters reflects robust demand traction.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: In Q3 FY26, Dynamic Cables posted Rupees 298.77 crore in revenue from operations, compared to Rupees 281.56 crore in Q2 and Rupees 251.50 crore in Q1. Net profit climbed to Rupees 22.42 crore in Q3, from Rupees 19.63 crore in Q2 and Rupees 15.80 crore in Q1. The year-on-year growth in both revenue and profit was driven by higher volumes and improved cost management, according to financial disclosures.

Sequential growth builds on Q2 momentum

On a QoQ basis, revenue grew 6.1 percent, while total expenses increased 5.5 percent to Rupees 270.59 crore. Key operational levers included a moderated rise in material costs and continued efficiency in inventory handling. Employee benefit expense stood flat at Rupees 12.28 crore, while depreciation rose slightly to Rupees 3.12 crore. Finance costs remained stable at Rupees 2.94 crore, contributing to margin stability.

Management actions and growth drivers

FPJ Shorts
Asian Paints Q3 Net Profit Declines 4.6% YoY To ₹1,060 Crore, Revenue Grows To ₹8,867 Crore
Asian Paints Q3 Net Profit Declines 4.6% YoY To ₹1,060 Crore, Revenue Grows To ₹8,867 Crore
Viral Video: Man Following Google Maps To Reach Jaipur's Birla Temple Ends Up Stuck On Descending Stairs; Netizens Ask 'Was Driver Blind?'
Viral Video: Man Following Google Maps To Reach Jaipur's Birla Temple Ends Up Stuck On Descending Stairs; Netizens Ask 'Was Driver Blind?'
'My Heart Feels Home': Anupamaa Actress Adrija Roy Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Vigunesh Iyer In Stunning South Indian Ceremony; Check PICS
'My Heart Feels Home': Anupamaa Actress Adrija Roy Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Vigunesh Iyer In Stunning South Indian Ceremony; Check PICS
Government Spending Push To Continue, Capex May Cross ₹12 Lakh Crore In FY27 As Fiscal Deficit Stays Under Control
Government Spending Push To Continue, Capex May Cross ₹12 Lakh Crore In FY27 As Fiscal Deficit Stays Under Control

The company attributed the robust quarterly growth to sustained demand for power cables, better product mix, and operational leverage. Basic and diluted EPS for Q3 stood at Rupees 4.63, up from Rupees 4.05 in Q2 and Rupees 3.26 in Q1, reflecting profitability improvement. Notably, the paid-up capital doubled to Rupees 48.46 crore post a 1:1 bonus issue in July 2025, which has been retrospectively adjusted in EPS calculations.

Nine-month performance underscores growth trajectory

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, revenue from operations reached Rupees 842.36 crore, up 21.3 percent from Rupees 694.19 crore in the previous year period. Net profit surged 46.1 percent to Rupees 60.27 crore, compared to Rupees 41.26 crore in 9M FY25. The company also highlighted ongoing ESOP expenses post a December 2025 grant and confirmed full compliance with the newly implemented labour codes.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Dynamic Cables. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Asian Paints Q3 Net Profit Declines 4.6% YoY To ₹1,060 Crore, Revenue Grows To ₹8,867 Crore
Asian Paints Q3 Net Profit Declines 4.6% YoY To ₹1,060 Crore, Revenue Grows To ₹8,867 Crore
Government Spending Push To Continue, Capex May Cross ₹12 Lakh Crore In FY27 As Fiscal Deficit...
Government Spending Push To Continue, Capex May Cross ₹12 Lakh Crore In FY27 As Fiscal Deficit...
'Two Major Democratic Powers Are Adding Decisive Chapter': PM Modi After India, EU Conclude 'Mother...
'Two Major Democratic Powers Are Adding Decisive Chapter': PM Modi After India, EU Conclude 'Mother...
India-EU Free Trade Deal Finalised, Here's Why The Agreement Could Significantly Boost India’s...
India-EU Free Trade Deal Finalised, Here's Why The Agreement Could Significantly Boost India’s...
Raymond Realty Profit Jumps To ₹67 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 721% YoY To ₹766 Crore
Raymond Realty Profit Jumps To ₹67 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 721% YoY To ₹766 Crore