Asian Paints Q3 Net Profit Declines 4.6% YoY To ₹1,060 Crore, Revenue Grows To ₹8,867 Crore

Mumbai: In Q3 FY26, Asian Paints posted consolidated revenue of Rupees 8,867 crore, up from Rupees 8,531 crore in Q2 and Rupees 8,549 crore in Q3 FY25. Consolidated net profit stood at Rupees 1,060 crore versus Rupees 994 crore in Q2 FY26 and Rupees 1,110 crore in the year-ago period. Standalone revenue rose to Rupees 7,625 crore while standalone net profit came in at Rupees 1,025 crore. The performance reflects volume-driven growth despite headwinds from extended monsoons and a shorter festive season.

Sequential Growth Builds Despite Flat Expenses

Quarter-on-quarter, the company’s total standalone expenses remained flat at Rupees 6,301 crore. Operating profit margins improved, with standalone PBDIT margins rising to 21.4 percent, up 100 basis points YoY. Exceptional items of Rupees 166.5 crore included a Rupees 106 crore impairment in White Teak and Rupees 60.6 crore due to Labour Code-related employee benefits. Net profit before exceptional items for standalone business was Rupees 1,176.6 crore, indicating a 6.6 percent YoY increase.

Nine-Month Performance Reflects Stable Expansion

For 9M FY26, consolidated revenue rose to Rupees 26,337 crore from Rupees 25,547 crore a year ago, while net profit rose 6.0 percent YoY to Rupees 3,153 crore. PBDIT margins improved to 18.7 percent, and the consolidated profit before tax reached Rupees 4,546.9 crore. With improved international profitability and efficiency in the domestic segment, Asian Paints continues to focus on structural levers and innovation to sustain its momentum in a competitive landscape.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Asian Paints. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.