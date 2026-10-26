Dachepalli Publishers Records 74% Income Growth In H1 FY27, Net Profit Climbs 28.54% To ₹9.71 Crore

Dachepalli Publishers |

Mumbai: Dachepalli Publishers Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the half-year period ended 30 September 2026, reporting a substantial increase in income and profit.

Financial Performance

The company's total income for H1 FY27 stood at ₹7006.48 lakh, up from ₹4036.00 lakh in H1 FY26. EBITDA increased by 24.93 per cent to ₹1462.78 lakh, while net profit rose to ₹971.09 lakh from ₹755.48 lakh in the previous year.

Margins

Dachepalli Publishers Limited reported an EBITDA margin of 20.88 per cent and a net profit margin of 13.86 per cent for the first half of FY27.

Business Expansion

During the period, the company commenced in-house notebook manufacturing after acquiring necessary equipment and launched its PageCraft notebook brand. It also entered an arrangement with Wiki Kids Private Limited to distribute interactive flat panel displays across India.

Strategic Initiatives

The company is targeting a proposed reach of around 100 schools through Pelican Edu Supply to expand its presence in the institutional education supplies market. This initiative aims to support incremental revenue through notebooks, academic supplies, and bundled textbook and notebook kits.

Proposed Acquisition

Dachepalli Publishers Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to acquire Hara Communications Private Limited. This acquisition is subject to due diligence, definitive agreements, and required approvals.

Management Commentary

Vinod Kumar Dachepalli, Whole-time Director, said that alongside the publishing business, the company has commenced in-house notebook manufacturing and launched PageCraft for existing school customers. He added that the focus is on executing these initiatives and building on existing school relationships.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.