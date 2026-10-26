PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Sees Q2 Net Profit Jump 83.7% To ₹23.29 Crore, Revenue Rises 17.1%

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery |

Mumbai: PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Limited on Monday announced its standalone financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, with net profit after tax climbing to ₹23.29 crore. This marks an 83.7 per cent increase from ₹12.68 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Performance

The company’s standalone revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹120.54 crore, up 17.1 per cent from ₹102.97 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Total income for the quarter reached ₹125.78 crore, compared to ₹103.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses and Profit Before Tax

Total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹94.76 crore from ₹86.11 crore in the September 2025 quarter. Profit before tax for the period grew by 82.8 per cent to ₹31.03 crore, compared to ₹16.98 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earnings Per Share

Standalone basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was ₹7.35, an increase from ₹5.80 in the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Diluted EPS also stood at ₹7.35 for the current quarter.

Half-Year Performance

For the half year ended September 30, 2026, standalone net profit was ₹50.50 crore, a 150.8 per cent rise from ₹20.13 crore in the corresponding half year of 2025. Revenue from operations for the half year increased by 52.2 per cent to ₹238.51 crore from ₹156.72 crore.

Retail Network

As of October 26, 2026, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery operated 34 SIS (shop-in-shop) stores with P. N. Gadgil & Sons Limited and five exclusive brand stores. This compares to 34 SIS stores and two exclusive brand stores as of March 31, 2026.

IPO Proceeds Utilisation

The company reported that ₹283.60 crore of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) proceeds remained unutilised as of September 30, 2026. These funds were temporarily retained in fixed deposits and monitoring accounts.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.