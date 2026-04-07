PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Reports ₹1,382.14 Million Revenue, 96.90% Growth With Strong Festive Demand In Q4 FY26

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Limited reported a strong quarterly performance with revenue from operations reaching Rs 1,382.14 million in Q4 FY26. |

Pune: A surge in festive buying and rising preference for branded diamond jewellery helped PNGS Reva close the March quarter with strong growth and expanding market presence.

PNGS Reva reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,382.14 million in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 578.14 million in the same period last year, reflecting a 139.07 percent increase. Excluding gold sales, which are incidental to operations, revenue growth stood at 96.90 percent, highlighting strong core business performance. The company clarified that gold sales arise from excess gold received from customers and are not part of its primary business.

The quarter saw strong traction from festive and seasonal demand. During Gudhi Padwa, the company generated approximately Rs 70 million in revenue, compared to around Rs 20 million in the previous year, indicating a 2.5x increase. Valentine’s Day also contributed significantly to quarterly sales. These trends point to rising consumer interest in diamond jewellery, particularly during key gifting and celebration periods.

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PNGS Reva continued to grow its retail presence by adding one company-owned store and one shop-in-shop outlet in March 2026. This took the total store count to 36, comprising 2 COCO stores and 34 SIS outlets, compared to 33 SIS stores a year earlier. The expansion reflects a hybrid retail strategy combining direct ownership with partnerships to enhance reach and accessibility.

Looking ahead, the company plans to open approximately 15 COCO stores over the next 24 months, supported by IPO proceeds allocated toward store expansion, inventory, and brand-building initiatives. The rollout will focus on Maharashtra and select high-footfall markets across India. Alongside this, the company expects additional growth through shop-in-shop arrangements within promoter group stores, creating a mix of active and passive expansion opportunities.

PNGS Reva’s performance highlights strong demand momentum, supported by brand affinity and a growing retail footprint, positioning the company for continued growth in the branded jewellery segment.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official business update and includes provisional figures subject to audit and regulatory review, along with forward-looking statements that may vary due to market conditions.