 Avenue Supermarts Reports ₹19,206.18 Crore Standalone Revenue In Q2 FY27; Store Count Reaches 518
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HomeBusinessAvenue Supermarts Reports ₹19,206.18 Crore Standalone Revenue In Q2 FY27; Store Count Reaches 518

Avenue Supermarts Reports ₹19,206.18 Crore Standalone Revenue In Q2 FY27; Store Count Reaches 518

Avenue Supermarts, which operates the DMart retail chain, announced standalone revenue from operations of ₹19,206.18 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The company’s total store count reached 518 as of the same date.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 03, 2026, 12:38 PM IST
Avenue Supermarts Reports ₹19,206.18 Crore Standalone Revenue In Q2 FY27; Store Count Reaches 518
Avenue Supermarts | File Pic

Mumbai: Avenue Supermarts Limited, the company behind DMart stores, today announced its financial update for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27, reporting standalone revenue from operations of ₹19,206.18 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Revenue Performance

The standalone revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, increased from ₹16,218.79 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of 2025. In the same quarter of 2024, revenue stood at ₹14,050.32 crore, and in 2023, it was ₹12,307.72 crore.

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Store Network

As of September 30, 2026, Avenue Supermarts operated a total of 518 stores. This count includes one store located at Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, which is currently closed for customers due to ongoing reconstruction work.

Review Process

The standalone revenue figures from operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, are subject to a limited review by the company’s Statutory Auditors. Ashu Gupta is the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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