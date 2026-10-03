Avenue Supermarts Reports ₹19,206.18 Crore Standalone Revenue In Q2 FY27; Store Count Reaches 518

Avenue Supermarts | File Pic

Mumbai: Avenue Supermarts Limited, the company behind DMart stores, today announced its financial update for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27, reporting standalone revenue from operations of ₹19,206.18 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Revenue Performance

The standalone revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, increased from ₹16,218.79 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of 2025. In the same quarter of 2024, revenue stood at ₹14,050.32 crore, and in 2023, it was ₹12,307.72 crore.

Store Network

As of September 30, 2026, Avenue Supermarts operated a total of 518 stores. This count includes one store located at Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, which is currently closed for customers due to ongoing reconstruction work.

Review Process

The standalone revenue figures from operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, are subject to a limited review by the company’s Statutory Auditors. Ashu Gupta is the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.