Navi Mumbai: APMC Market Resumes Work After Mathadi-Trader Dispute Over 50-Kg Sack Limit | VIDEO

Mathadi workers have agreed to handle agricultural produce weighing up to 52 kg until a final decision is taken by the state government | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, October 2, 2026: Work at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) onion-potato market was briefly stopped on Friday amid a dispute between Mathadi workers and traders over the weight of sacks, with a meeting with Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal scheduled for Tuesday to take a final decision on the issue. As an interim measure, Mathadi workers have agreed to resume loading and unloading agricultural produce weighing up to 52 kg.

Joint Meeting Reaches Interim Agreement

The decision was taken at a joint meeting of Mathadi workers and trader representatives held at the APMC office. It was agreed that produce currently lying in the market in sacks weighing between 50 and 52 kg would be handled, allowing work to resume and market operations to return to normal.

#WATCH | #NaviMumbai: APMC Onion-Potato Market wears a deserted look during a strike called by the mathadi workers over their demand to load and unload heavy sacks exceeding 50 kgs and other various pending issues.



Video by @FarooqSaye11398 #APMCMarket #Maharashtra… pic.twitter.com/d6AMUL8zLI — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 2, 2026

The dispute had arisen over implementation of the 50-kg weight limit for sacks. Mathadi workers have been demanding that produce be brought to the market in sacks weighing no more than 50 kg in accordance with government orders. Traders, however, have pointed out that the weight of perishable agricultural produce can increase to some extent.

Market Operations Affected

The issue had affected market operations since Thursday. Traders kept the market closed on Friday, while Mathadi workers maintained their demand for implementation of the 50-kg limit. The workers also staged a road blockade, leading to tension in the market area.

Traders Advised On Weight Limit

Following the joint meeting, the Onion-Potato Commission Agents Association issued instructions to its members and traders. The association said market operations had resumed smoothly and advised traders not to order produce weighing more than 50 kg.

It also stated that the concerned commission agent or trader would be responsible if produce exceeding the prescribed weight was ordered.

Final Decision Expected Tuesday

The temporary arrangement will remain in place until the meeting with the marketing minister on Tuesday. The meeting is expected to discuss the government order on the weight limit, possible variation in the weight of perishable produce and the method of handling the sacks by Mathadi workers.

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“We have started unloading consignments weighing up to 52 kg. A meeting has been scheduled with Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal on Tuesday. We will clarify our further position after the decision taken at the meeting,” said Mathadi workers' leader Narendra Patil.

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