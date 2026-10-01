Egyptian Onions Enter Navi Mumbai's Vashi APMC At ₹38-₹40 Per Kg, Hotels Buy Cheaper Imports As Households Stay Away | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: Onions imported from Egypt have entered the wholesale market at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi, with the cheaper variety finding demand among hoteliers but failing to attract household buyers due to its inferior quality. Traders said the imported onions are being purchased at around Rs 30 to Rs 32 per kg and sold in the wholesale market for Rs 38 to Rs 40 per kg, making them a profitable option for traders. In comparison, Indian onions are currently priced at Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg in the wholesale market.

Egyptian onions reach Vashi

Two containers of Egyptian onions arrived at the Vashi APMC market on Wednesday and Thursday, after around 450 containers reportedly reached the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA). Traders said hotels are purchasing the imported onions as they are cheaper and can be used in vegetable preparations. However, households generally prefer Indian onions as the Egyptian variety is considered unsuitable for preparing gravies.

“Egyptian onions are of poor quality compared to Indian onions and cannot be used for making gravy. Hotel operators generally buy them for vegetable preparations because they are cheaper,” said onion trader Manohar Totlani.

According to Totlani, exporters have been bringing Egyptian onions to the Mumbai market for the past five years. He said the current arrivals are unlikely to immediately replace Indian onions because of the quality difference, despite the price gap.

Indian onion prices remain high

Indian onion prices had touched Rs 55 per kg in the wholesale market this year and have continued to remain high, with retail prices currently reaching around Rs 70 to Rs 80 per kg. The price difference has prompted some commercial buyers to opt for Egyptian onions, particularly for bulk vegetable requirements.

Totlani also pointed out that the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) did not supply onions to Mumbai this year. With lower rainfall affecting onion production, he expects onion prices to rise further in 2027.

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Imports expected after Diwali

He said imports would also be necessary after Diwali to maintain the supply of onions, as domestic production this year has been low. “After Diwali, we will have to import onions,” he said.

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