Nashik: Farmers Asked To Submit Complaints, Evidence Over Onion Procurement Irregularities | Sourced

Nashik: The onion procurement process for the 2026–27 season is being implemented through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF), the Central Nodal Agencies, under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) scheme of the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. In view of complaints received regarding alleged irregularities and mismanagement in the procurement process, the Maharashtra Government’s Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection has constituted an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad, as per the Government Resolution issued on September 29, 2026.

The committee comprises the concerned Sub-Divisional Officer, the concerned Tahsildar, a person nominated by the District Collector, and the District Deputy Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Nashik, who will serve as the Member Secretary.

Complaints regarding alleged irregularities and mismanagement during the onion procurement process have been received by the government from public representatives, onion-producing farmers and farmer-producer organisations. Against this backdrop, the committee will conduct an inquiry to objectively verify the issues raised and initiate necessary action based on the findings.

Submit Evidence and Documents Along with Complaints

Onion-producing farmers, farmer-producer organisations, traders and other concerned citizens who have information regarding any irregularity, mismanagement or other related issues in the onion procurement process have been urged to submit their complaints in writing to the office of the District Deputy Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Nashik, within one week.

Complainants have also been requested to attach available evidence, documents and other relevant information along with their complaints. This will enable the inquiry committee to objectively verify the complaints and conduct the investigation on the basis of facts and available evidence.

District Collector Ayush Prasad has appealed to all concerned to make use of this opportunity and submit their complaints and available information related to the onion procurement process within the prescribed time limit.