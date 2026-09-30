Nashik: Industries Minister Uday Samant Directs NMC, DPC To Complete Satpur, Ambad MIDC Roads |

Nashik: Roads in the Satpur and Ambad MIDC areas that have been transferred to the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) should be completed through the NMC and District Planning Committee (DPC), while a Detailed Project Report (DPR) should be prepared for roads owned by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and the proposal submitted for necessary approval, Industries Minister Dr Uday Samant directed.

A meeting chaired by Dr Samant was held at Mantralaya to review various industrial and infrastructure-related issues in Nashik district. Detailed discussions were held on roads, water supply, fire-fighting facilities, an IT park, a common effluent treatment plant and a truck terminal in the industrial areas adjoining Nashik city.

An additional Nashik (Ambad) industrial area has been developed over 515.50 hectares at Ambad, Chunchale and Pathardi. Roads and streetlights in the industrial area have been transferred to the NMC in phases for maintenance and repairs. Against the backdrop of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik, extensive work on cement-concrete roads in the Ambad and Satpur MIDC areas is currently being undertaken by the municipal corporation.

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Dr Samant directed that work on the transferred roads should be completed through coordination among the concerned agencies. A DPR covering the present condition of MIDC-owned roads, the required works and estimated expenditure should also be prepared and submitted for approval on an urgent basis.

The meeting also emphasised planning infrastructure in industrial areas by taking into account their future requirements. Discussions were held on reviewing the water supply scheme in MIDC areas and taking necessary action, conducting a survey for setting up a fire station at Dindori, taking steps to establish an IT park, setting up a common effluent treatment plant and developing a truck terminal.

Dr Samant further directed the concerned departments to work in coordination to ensure that industrial areas in Nashik district receive the required infrastructure facilities in a timely manner.

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Legislative Council members Kishor Darade and Gokul Gite, former MLC Narendra Darade, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation Joint Chief Executive Officer Ajit Kumbhar, Joint Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Mrunalini Devaraj and engineer Rahul Bansode, among others, were present at the meeting. Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad and NMC Commissioner Manisha Khatri participated in the meeting through video conferencing.