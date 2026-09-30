Nashik: Farmer Dies By Suicide Amid Farming Debt And Financial Difficulties |

Nashik: Progressive farmer and former chairman of Khadak Malegaon Cooperative Society, Santu Kachru Rayate (57), from Khadak Malegaon, died by suicide, reportedly amid financial difficulties and mounting farming-related debt. The incident has caused shock and grief among farmers and residents across Niphad taluka.

The incident comes amid drought-like conditions in the region, with farmers facing rising production costs, erratic weather, crop diseases and fluctuations in agricultural prices. Grape growers, in particular, are also dealing with uncertainty in export markets and inadequate returns, adding to their financial risks.

A note was reportedly found in Rayate’s pocket during the police panchnama, stating that he was taking the extreme step due to indebtedness and that his family should not be held responsible. Lasalgaon police are investigating the case.

His last rites were performed at Khadak Malegaon on Sunday (September 27) in the presence of a large number of villagers, farmers and citizens.