Nashik: 38-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide, Man Booked For Cyber Blackmail |

Nashik: A 38-year-old married woman died by suicide in the Ambad MIDC area of Nashik after she was allegedly blackmailed using objectionable videos recorded after a man gained remote access to her mobile phone through the AnyDesk app. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against a Nashik resident, who is currently absconding.

According to the police, the woman was involved in a share market-related business. A former school classmate, Kailas alias Bunty Mistri, had re-established contact with her a few days before the incident. He allegedly gained her trust by expressing an interest in doing business with her and obtained her identity documents.

The accused allegedly later persuaded her to download the remote-access application AnyDesk on her mobile phone under the pretext of providing technical assistance. Police said that after the application was installed, he allegedly gained access to the device without her knowledge.

He allegedly made the woman participate in video calls through WhatsApp and Telegram and recorded objectionable videos while screen sharing was active. He subsequently allegedly threatened to circulate the videos on social media and send them to her family members unless she paid him money.

The woman died by suicide at her home on September 3. The incident was initially registered as an accidental death at the MIDC/Ambad Police Station. During the investigation, police reportedly recovered a suicide note, following which a case of abetment to suicide was registered against Mistri.

The accused remains at large and police have launched a search for him. Further investigation is underway.

Police issue cyber safety advisory

Police have urged citizens not to download remote-access applications such as AnyDesk or TeamViewer at the request of strangers or acquaintances unless the need and source are verified.

Citizens have also been advised not to share access codes, passwords, banking details or other private information while screen sharing is active. Police have further advised users to uninstall remote-access applications once the required task has been completed and to remain cautious of offers promising unrealistic profits.