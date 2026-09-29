Nashik: 186 Residents Fall Ill After Eating Bhel-Bhatta At Malegaon Weekly Market

Nashik: A total of 186 residents from Nandgaon Budruk in Malegaon taluka reportedly fell ill after consuming bhel-bhatta with chutney at a weekly market, with patients experiencing diarrhoea, vomiting and nausea. A preliminary survey by the Taluka Health Officer, Panchayat Samiti, Malegaon, found that the affected residents are undergoing treatment at government health facilities in Malegaon.

The weekly market was held at Nandgaon Budruk on Sunday, September 27. A vendor from Patne had brought bhel-bhatta and three varieties of chutney for sale. Some residents who consumed the food with chutney began experiencing diarrhoea, vomiting and nausea on Monday, September 28. According to the preliminary information, no such symptoms were reported among those who consumed bhel-bhatta without chutney.

Following information about the incident, health department personnel visited the village and assessed the situation. Nandgaon Budruk has an estimated population of 5,200, comprising around 975 families. A preliminary survey conducted by health workers found that 186 residents had developed the reported symptoms.

Patients undergoing treatment at government hospitals

School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse visited the affected patients and enquired about their health. Following his directions, the patients were admitted to various government health facilities in Malegaon.

Of the 186 patients, 109 are undergoing treatment at General Hospital, Malegaon; 71 at Women and Children’s Hospital, Malegaon; and six at the Urban Health Centre, Malegaon Camp.

Patients from Nandgaon and nearby areas

The affected patients include residents of Nandgaon Budruk as well as nearby hamlets and settlements. According to health department records, 52 patients are from Nandgaon Budruk, 95 from Bhorate Vasti, 26 from Anandwadi, nine from Gunjalwadi in Chinchawad, two from Vake and two from Saundane.

Water samples sent for testing

Water samples from Nandgaon Budruk and Patne, where the bhel-bhatta vendor resides, had earlier been sent to the Malegaon Sub-Divisional Laboratory for biological examination. The reports indicated that the water was fit for consumption. Fresh water samples were again sent to the laboratory for testing on Monday, September 28.

A health department team has been deployed in Nandgaon Budruk to conduct surveys, while daily reports on the situation are being collected. Separate teams have also been planned to carry out epidemiological surveillance in the village.

According to preliminary information, the illness appears to be linked to consumption of contaminated food, particularly bhel-bhatta served with chutney. The health department has initiated precautionary measures and surveillance activities in view of the incident.