Nashik: High-Level Task Force To Hold Interaction On Recruitment Exam Reforms | AI

Nashik: The Maharashtra Government has constituted a high-level task force to study the state’s recruitment examination system and recommend measures to make exams more secure, transparent, reliable and candidate-friendly.

As part of the exercise, the task force will interact directly with students, competitive examination aspirants and other stakeholders across all six divisions of the state. The Nashik division interaction programme will be held on Wednesday, September 30, at 11 am at Planning Bhavan on the Collectorate premises, District Collector Ayush Prasad said.

Students, competitive examination aspirants, parents, teachers, educational institutions and other stakeholders from Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar districts have been invited to participate.

The task force will seek feedback on difficulties faced by candidates during recruitment examinations, their experiences with the examination process, and their suggestions and expectations for reforms. Inputs will also be sought on measures to improve examination security, transparency, reliability and accessibility.

The feedback received during the interactions will be studied by the task force while preparing recommendations to prevent malpractices, strengthen examination security and improve the overall examination process.

Suggestions and feedback can also be sent to nashik-examreformstaskforce@maharashtra.gov.in.

District Collector Ayush Prasad appealed to citizens, students, competitive examination aspirants and other stakeholders from the Nashik division to participate in the interaction and share their experiences, suggestions and feedback.