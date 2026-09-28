Nashik: Sarvesh Kushare Wins Asian Games High Jump Silver, Ends India’s 56-Year Wait |

Nashik: Sarvesh Anil Kushare, who hails from Devgaon in Niphad taluka, scripted a memorable achievement for India by winning the silver medal in the men’s high jump at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Kushare cleared 2.25 metres to finish second in the event and end India’s 56-year wait for an Asian Games medal in the men’s high jump. Chinese Taipei’s Fu Chao-Hsuan also cleared 2.25 metres but claimed the gold after clearing the height in fewer attempts. South Korea’s Woo Sanghyeok won the bronze medal.

Kushare delivered a steady performance throughout the final, clearing 2.10m, 2.14m, 2.18m, 2.22m and 2.25m. He was unable to clear the 2.28m mark in his three attempts.

India’s 56-Year Wait Ends

Kushare’s silver ended India’s 56-year wait for a medal in the men’s high jump at the Asian Games. India's last medal in the event came at the 1970 Bangkok Asian Games, when Bhim Singh won bronze.

India had not won another Asian Games medal in the men’s high jump since then.

From Nashik To The Asian Podium

Kushare, who hails from Devgaon in Nashik district, has established himself on the international stage through consistent performances. After narrowly missing out on a medal at the 2022 Asian Games, he returned to the podium at this year’s edition with a silver.

He has also set a national record of 2.31 metres in the high jump. His latest Asian Games medal adds another major achievement to his career.

Kushare’s performance has sparked celebrations across Nashik district and among Maharashtra’s sporting fraternity, with his silver medal drawing widespread appreciation.