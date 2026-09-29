Nashik: Tipu Sultan Portrait Removed From Deputy Mayor’s Office After Month-Long Controversy | Sourced

Nashik: The portrait of Tipu Sultan installed in the office of Malegaon Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Shaan-e-Hind has been removed after nearly a month amid controversy over its installation.

The portrait had drawn opposition from Hindu organisations and BJP corporators after Shaan-e-Hind installed it on the office wall for the second time. The deputy mayor recently opened the office after keeping it closed for nearly a month and subsequently removed the portrait.

Speaking at a press conference, Shaan-e-Hind said the office had been kept closed to avoid any disturbance to communal harmony during the festival period. She said the portrait was removed in accordance with written instructions from the administration.

A copy of the Constitution has now been placed on the office table in place of the portrait. Shaan-e-Hind also placed an original copy of the Constitution in a glass case. The copy displayed on the table features images of Rani Lakshmibai and Tipu Sultan.

Apart from photographs of 10 historical personalities, portraits of Saathi Nihal Ahmed, Abu Azmi and Akhilesh Yadav have also been displayed in the office.

‘Will approach police if Constitution is opposed’

Shaan-e-Hind said she would approach the police if those who had opposed the Tipu Sultan portrait also objected to the Constitution kept in her office. She accused her critics of seeking publicity through such acts.

She has also approached the Bombay High Court seeking a decision on whether a portrait of Tipu Sultan can be displayed in the deputy mayor’s office. The petition is yet to be heard. According to Shaan-e-Hind, the court has sought written responses from the state government, police and municipal administration.