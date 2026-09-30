Nashik: Over 300 Youth Get Job Opportunities At NIMA Employment Fair |

Nashik: With the objective of connecting youth with employment opportunities in the industrial sector and helping industries find skilled manpower, the Nashik Industries and Manufacturers’ Association (NIMA) organised the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Employment Fair at NIMA Hall.

More than 30 industries and four corporations participated in the fair, providing information about employment, training and skill-development opportunities. More than 300 youth received employment opportunities through the fair, while appointment letters were handed over on the spot to some selected candidates, NIMA President Ashish Nahar said.

MLA Seema Hiray, NIMA President Ashish Nahar, Vice-President Kishor Rathi, Secretary Rajendra Ahire, Treasurer Rajendra Wadnere, Employment Generation Committee Chairman Govind Borse, Deputy Commissioner of Labour Vikas Mali and Assistant Commissioner Patil were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, MLA Seema Hiray said Nashik’s industrial sector was expanding rapidly, creating a large number of employment opportunities for local youth. However, she stressed that young people need to develop skills in line with the changing requirements of industries to benefit from these opportunities.

She said employment fairs play an important role in bridging the gap between industries seeking manpower and youth looking for jobs.

NIMA President Ashish Nahar, in his introductory remarks, said the growing number and expansion of industries in Nashik had resulted in a continuous increase in demand for skilled manpower. The employment fair was an effort to bring industries requiring manpower and job-seeking youth together on a common platform.

“Instead of merely looking for jobs, young people need to continuously upgrade their skills and understand the requirements of industries. NIMA will continue to organise initiatives aimed at strengthening coordination between industries and youth,” Nahar said.

Deputy Commissioner of Labour Vikas Mali said the availability of skilled manpower was crucial for industrial growth.

“Employment opportunities today do not depend solely on educational qualifications. Candidates must also possess the required skills, a positive work attitude and the ability to adapt to changing technology. Youth should take advantage of available opportunities and give priority to skill development,” he said.

Various industrial companies participating in the fair provided candidates with information about available job opportunities, educational qualifications and skills required for different positions, as well as the selection process.

A large number of youth visited the stalls set up by participating companies and corporations and gathered information about employment and skill-development opportunities. They were also encouraged to develop skills in line with the changing requirements of the industrial sector.

Kailas Aher, Kiran Khabia, Hemant Khond, Nitin Awhad and Nanasaheb Deore, along with several entrepreneurs and students, were present on the occasion.