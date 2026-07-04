DMart Operator Avenue Supermarts Buys Thane Commercial Property For ₹99.27 Crore To Expand Retail Footprint | File Image

Mumbai: Avenue Supermarts Ltd., the operator of the DMart retail chain, has acquired a large commercial property in Thane for ₹99.27 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

Seller Is Regency Shelters LLP, Buyer Avenue Supermarts

The transaction, registered on June 30, involves the purchase of the ground, first, second and third floors, along with an upper basement parking facility, in Building No. 6 at Kolshet, Thane. The property has a total built-up area of 6,530.86 square metres (approximately 70,298 sq ft).

The seller is Regency Shelters LLP, while the purchaser is Avenue Supermarts Limited.

Registration records show that the buyer paid ₹6.94 crore as stamp duty for the transaction.

Includes 46 Car and 47 Two-Wheeler Parking Spaces

The deal also includes extensive parking infrastructure, comprising 46 car parking spaces and 47 two-wheeler parking spaces, indicating that the property is intended for large-scale commercial use.

The acquisition adds to Avenue Supermarts' real estate portfolio in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, where the company has continued to expand its retail footprint through a combination of owned and leased properties.

Thane has emerged as one of the region's fastest-growing commercial and residential markets, attracting sustained investment from retailers, developers and institutional occupiers due to its improving infrastructure and growing consumer base.

According to CRE Matrix, the transaction was officially registered on June 30, 2026, with a total consideration of ₹99.27 crore.

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