Maharashtra Publishers Asked To Ensure Error-Free, Affordable Learning Material As Education Department Pushes Reading Culture | AI

Mumbai: Maharashtra School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse on Tuesday called upon publishers to ensure that educational material provided to students is accurate, affordable and age-appropriate, while urging them to work with the government to reduce the financial burden on parents and promote reading habits among children.

Bhuse Reviews Quality And Cost Of Educational Content

Bhuse was speaking at a meeting with representatives of various publishing houses at Mantralaya, where issues concerning the quality and cost of educational material as well as the growing use of digital learning tools were discussed.

The minister said publishers should make greater use of subject experts and specialists in grammar and history to prevent factual, grammatical or historical errors from making their way into educational material.

Publishers must exercise greater caution as errors in publications could also lead to misconceptions about the government, he said, adding that educational content should be scientifically sound and fact-based.

Government Seeks Affordable Educational Resources For Students

Bhuse also flagged complaints from parents over rising book prices. He said the cost of essential educational material should remain reasonable and called for greater coordination among schools, educational institutions and publishers to explore ways of reducing expenses borne by families.

With artificial intelligence, e-books, QR codes, video-based learning material and practice question sets increasingly becoming part of education, Bhuse said publishers should ensure that such resources are developed according to students' age groups and remain aligned with the curriculum.

He also stressed the importance of developing learning resources that take into account students' mother tongues and local dialects, saying such material could make primary education more effective.

Read Also IIT Madras School Connect Programme 2026 Opens Applications For Class 9 To 12 Students To Explore...

‘Give Books, Not Bouquets’ Campaign To Promote Reading

The School Education Department is also considering initiatives aimed at strengthening the reading culture among students. Bhuse called for turning the concept of “Bouquet Nako, Book Dya” — or “Don't give a bouquet, give a book” — into a wider public movement.

He suggested establishing small libraries in schools and organising book festivals, reading competitions and book exhibitions to encourage children to develop an interest in reading. Officials were directed to take steps towards implementing such initiatives.

Representatives of the publishing industry also presented their suggestions during the meeting. Bhuse said the government and publishing sector should work together to safeguard students' interests, improve the quality of education and foster a stronger reading culture across the state.