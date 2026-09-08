IIT Madras School Connect Programme 2026 Opens Applications For Class 9 To 12 Students To Explore AI, Aerospace, Cybersecurity And More |

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has opened applications for the October 2026 cohort of its School Connect Programme, which aims to introduce school students to diverse academic disciplines and help them make informed decisions about their future education and careers.

For the first time, the programme has been expanded to include Class 9 students, along with students of Classes 10, 11 and 12. The initiative is designed to give students early exposure to different fields and career pathways before they make important academic choices.

Applications for the October 2026 cohort are currently open, and the last date to apply is September 30, 2026. The courses will commence on October 5, 2026.

IIT Madras School Connect Programme: Key Details

Programme: School Connect Programme

Institute: IIT Madras

Cohort: October 2026

Eligible students: Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12

Application deadline: September 30, 2026

Course commencement: October 5, 2026

Course duration: Eight weeks

Mode: Online

Languages: English and Hindi

Courses offered: 17 future-focused disciplines

Implementing centre: Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), IIT Madras

Class 9 Students included for the first time

The School Connect Programme has been expanded to Class 9 students this year. IIT Madras said the early exposure is intended to help students explore different career options before selecting their Class 11 and 12 streams.

The introductory courses are expected to help students in Classes 9 and 10 understand different academic and career pathways, while students in Classes 11 and 12 can use the exposure to make informed decisions about their degree choices.

Prof. Andrew Thangaraj, Chair, Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), IIT Madras, said, “School Connect was built to give students an opportunity to explore, experience and understand different fields before making important academic choices. We are particularly excited to open the program to Class IX students this year, because earlier exposure gives students more time to discover their interests and make informed decisions. Our ambition now is to take this opportunity to students in 25,000 schools across the country.”

17 Future-Focused Disciplines Offered

The programme offers courses across 17 disciplines, developed and delivered by faculty members from IIT Madras and other prominent institutions.

The areas include:

Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

Aerospace

Cybersecurity

Electronic Systems

Chemical Engineering

Molecular Engineering

Architecture and Design

Product Design

Law

Economics and Finance

Humanities

Ecology

Digital Humanities

Game Technology

Mathematics and Computing

Engineering Biological Systems

The courses are designed to expose students to fields beyond traditional career choices and help them understand the academic pathways associated with different disciplines.

Eight-Week Online Courses

Each School Connect course is an eight-week online learning programme comprising pre-recorded lectures, live sessions, assignments and computer-based assessments.

Students who successfully complete the prescribed course requirements will receive an official e-certificate from IIT Madras CODE.

The courses are available in English and Hindi, while IIT Madras said development is underway to make the modules available in seven additional regional languages.

4,900+ Schools already part of programme

Since its inception, the School Connect Programme has partnered with more than 4,900 schools, including over 60 schools outside India, and has benefited more than 1.75 lakh students.

IIT Madras CODE now aims to expand the programme to 25,000 schools across India in the coming years.

Top-performing schools will also have an opportunity to have their students and teachers invited to the IIT Madras campus for a felicitation ceremony and interaction with faculty members and the Institute community.

IIT Madras School Connect: How schools can partner

Principals and school administrators interested in bringing the programme to their students can partner with IIT Madras through the School Connect initiative.

Parents have also been encouraged to approach their respective school managements and request them to partner with IIT Madras so that students can access the programme.

For Class 12 students, the initiative also provides an opportunity to explore IIT Madras' non-campus BS degree programmes while they are still in school.

Prof. Prathap Haridas, Dean Academics, IIT Madras, said, “Early exposure can make a meaningful difference in how students understand their interests and possibilities. Through School Connect, we want to help students explore diverse fields, broaden their horizons and make informed choices about their future.”