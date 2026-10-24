Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik Orders Suspension Of MIDC Land Acquisition Near Proposed Airport, Receives 1,058 Complaints At Janata Darbar |

Palghar, Maharashtra: Maharashtra Forest Minister and Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik adopted a firm approach towards public grievances at a Janata Darbar held at the Palghar Collectorate on Thursday, directing officials to ensure prompt resolution of citizens’ issues and warning against unilateral decisions on development projects without consulting local representatives.

1,058 Applications Received

A total of 1,058 applications were received during the public grievance redressal programme held at the Lokshahir Atmaram Patil District Planning Committee Hall. Citizens raised issues concerning revenue, water supply, roads, electricity, healthcare, education, land acquisition and various government schemes.

Naik personally heard the grievances and instructed officials from the concerned departments to initiate immediate action. Emphasising the need for responsive administration, he said citizens should not have to approach Mantralaya to resolve routine issues and that their grievances must be addressed at the district level.

He also directed departments to coordinate with one another to ensure speedy and effective solutions, stressing that every officer was responsible for handling public complaints with sensitivity and accountability.

Land acquisition issue sparks strong response

The Janata Darbar also witnessed a strong response from the Guardian Minister over the proposed MIDC land acquisition involving six villages near the proposed airport in Palghar district.

Naik reportedly expressed displeasure over decisions being taken without taking the district Guardian Minister, local public representatives and affected villagers into confidence. He questioned the manner in which orders had been issued by the Industries Minister and asserted that unilateral decision-making would not be tolerated.

He directed officials to suspend the land acquisition process, emphasising that local representatives and villagers must be consulted before decisions concerning major development projects are taken.

His remarks have drawn attention to the issue of coordination between departments and elected representatives in the implementation of infrastructure and industrial projects in the district.

MLA Rajendra Gavit, MLA Harishchandra Bhoye, District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Manoj Ranade, Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh, Additional Superintendent of Police Vinayak Narale, former Zilla Parishad president Prakash Nikam, Resident Deputy Collector Subhash Bhagade, Deputy Collector (General Administration) Ranjit Desai, senior officials from various departments and citizens were present at the programme.

The administration reiterated the importance of inter-departmental coordination and timely grievance redressal to ensure that citizens receive effective assistance at the district level.

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