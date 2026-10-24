Tiger Shroff Residence Firing Case: Two Haryana Accused Allegedly Linked To Wanted Conspirator Anil Pandit, Mumbai Crime Branch Probes Encrypted Chats | File pic

Mumbai: Sameer Hasan Khatri and Jatin Krishan Panchal, two accused from Haryana arrested in connection with the firing outside Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s residence, were allegedly in direct contact with wanted accused Anil Pandit, suspected to be a key conspirator in the attack. Sameer allegedly introduced shooter Rehan Ansari to Pandit, following which the conspiracy to carry out the firing allegedly took shape, police sources said.

Encrypted Communication Under Scanner

According to Source, Investigators suspect that the accused used encrypted messaging applications, including Zangi and Signal, to communicate with one another and coordinate the alleged plot. Sameer allegedly facilitated communication between Rehan and Pandit, who is suspected to have played a key role in planning the attack.

Meanwhile, officers of the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch took the three initially arrested accused — shooters Rehan Ansari and Phool Singh, along with Ritik Mahato — to the Chena forest area in Mira-Bhayandar on Thursday afternoon to identify a suspected firing practice spot. The police team conducted an inspection of the location as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Crime Branch has also taken a woman suspect into custody for questioning in connection with the case. Her alleged role is being investigated. Meanwhile, two police teams have been dispatched to Haryana to conduct further inquiries and gather evidence.

Ten accused arrested so far

The police have arrested 10 accused in connection with the October 18 firing incident. They are:

1. Phool Singh Naresh Kumar alias Phooli (19): A student from Baroda Thuthan village, Gohana, Sonipat, Haryana.

2. Rehan Rahisuddin Ansari alias Suka (19): From Eidgah Colony, near Bilal Mosque, Sonipat, Haryana.

3. Ritik Ramu Mahato (22): A Rapido motorcycle rider originally from Begusarai, Bihar, who resides in Andheri West, Mumbai.

4. Radha Sunil Verma (21): From Bahalgarh, Sonipat, Haryana; originally from Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh.

5. Babita Ramjatan Rao (24): From Bahalgarh, Sonipat, Haryana; originally from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

6. Kunal Sanjaykumar Jaminsingh (21): From Rohna, Kharkhoda, Sonipat, Haryana.

7. Sumit Bijender Sarolia (19): From Matindu Road, Kharkhoda, Sonipat, Haryana.

8.Ankit alias Sarpanch Rajesh Khatak (18): From Baroda Mor village, Gohana, Sonipat, Haryana.

9. Sameer Hasan Khatri (19): From Devdu, Sonipat, Haryana.

10.Jatin Krishan Panchal (27): From Saphla Road, near Delhi Hospital, Kharkhoda, Sonipat, Haryana.

The Crime Branch is investigating the alleged roles of the accused, the communication network used to coordinate the attack, the source of the firearms and ammunition, and the whereabouts of Pandit. Investigators are also examining whether the accused conducted reconnaissance of other potential targets.The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations against the accused are yet to be established in court.

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