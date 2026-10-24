Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Sachin Ahir Visits Karnataka, Proposes Digital Dashboard System For Legislative Proceedings |

Mumbai: Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Sachin Ahir is currently on a two-day study tour of Karnataka. On the first day of his visit, he paid a visit to the Karnataka Vidhana Soudha.

Meeting With Council Leaders

During the study tour aimed at understanding the parliamentary proceedings of the Karnataka Legislative Council, Deputy Chairman Sachin Ahir met with Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Salim Ahmed and Deputy Chairperson Umashree for a courtesy interaction. During this meeting, he reviewed the functioning of the Karnataka Council and held positive discussions on various legislative matters.

A major highlight of the discussion was the recommendation of a modern technology platform used in Maharashtra. Deputy Chairman Ahir highlighted that Maharashtra successfully utilizes a 'Dashboard System' for managing the legislative proceedings of Assembly and Council members. He suggested that Karnataka adopt a similar digital dashboard system, to which the Karnataka government responded very positively and assured serious consideration of the proposal.

Maharashtra Visit Invitation Extended

To foster stronger ties between both state legislatures, Deputy Chairman Ahir extended an official invitation to Chairman Salim Ahmed and Deputy Chairperson Umashree to visit the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan.

As part of his schedule, Deputy Chairman Ahir also met Karnataka's Minister for Health and Family Welfare, U. T. Khader, where they engaged in detailed discussions on healthcare initiatives and public health priorities.

Dr. Vilas Athawale, Secretary 3 of the Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat, accompanied Deputy Chairman Sachin Ahir on this key study tour.

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