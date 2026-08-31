Maharashtra Publishes Draft Electoral Rolls; 2.06 Crore Names Missing From SIR List

Maharashtra voters can check the draft electoral rolls and file claims or objections until September 30 | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 31, 2026: The draft electoral rolls for all 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra were published on Monday as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, providing voters an opportunity to check their names and submit claims and objections.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra, the state had 9,78,54,049 voters before the revision. Of these, 7,71,65,562 voters, constituting 78.86 per cent, have been included in the draft electoral rolls. The draft list comprises 3,95,89,905 male voters, 3,75,72,570 female voters and 3,087 third-gender voters.

2.06 Crore Names Missing

However, the names of 2,06,88,487 voters, or 21.14 per cent of the voters in the earlier electoral rolls, could not be included in the draft list as their enumeration forms were not received.

The reasons include voters being absent or untraceable at their registered addresses, having shifted from the address, being deceased, having duplicate or alternative registrations, or refusing to submit the enumeration forms.

The draft electoral rolls have been made available on the Election Commission of India’s Voter Service Portal, the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra, and the respective district election officers’ websites.

Copies are also being provided to representatives of recognised political parties at the district level. Lists of voters whose names were not included in the draft roll, along with the reasons for their exclusion, have also been made available.

Claims And Objections Till September 30

Voters have been given one month, from August 31 to September 30, to file claims and objections. Eligible voters whose names are missing from the draft list can apply for inclusion through Form 6.

New voters who have attained or will attain the age of 18 years by October 1, 2026, can also submit Form 6 along with the required declaration.

Objections to names in the electoral roll can be filed through Form 7, while requests for corrections in details such as name, address, age and gender can be submitted through Form 8.

Electoral Registration Officers and more than 7,000 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers have been authorised to undertake the verification and disposal of claims, objections and notices. The process is scheduled to continue until October 29, following which the final electoral rolls will be published on November 4, 2026.

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Polling Stations Rationalised

Meanwhile, polling stations across the state have also been rationalised. The number of polling stations has declined from 1,00,253 to 1,00,216. While 394 new polling stations were added, 431 were removed due to a reduction in the number of voters.

The locations of 1,403 polling stations have also been changed, particularly in Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane and Palghar districts.

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