D.P. Abhushan Bets On Festive Demand After Q2 Earnings Dip, Profit Falls To ₹39.74 Crore As Jewellery Retailer Eyes Record Q3 Sales

D.P. Abhushan |

Mumbai: D.P. Abhushan Limited reported a 22.8 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹39.74 crore for the September quarter of FY27, even as its half-year earnings showed growth. The jewellery retailer had recorded a net profit of ₹51.46 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Quarterly Performance

Total revenue declined 21.3 per cent to ₹761.27 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹967.74 crore in the year-ago quarter. The decline in quarterly sales was accompanied by weaker profitability, highlighting pressure on earnings during the July–September period.

Half-Year Growth

Despite the quarterly slowdown, D.P. Abhushan reported a 7 per cent increase in total revenue to ₹1,614.90 crore during H1 FY27. Revenue stood at ₹1,509.06 crore in the corresponding six-month period last year. Profit after tax increased 19 per cent to ₹104.19 crore, indicating stronger profitability for the first half overall.

Retail Expansion

The company continued expanding its jewellery retail network by opening new showrooms in Dhar, Dahod and Jabalpur. These additions increased its total showroom count to 14 across Central and Western India. The expansion forms part of its strategy to strengthen its presence in regional jewellery markets.

Festive Expectations

Management expects the December quarter of FY27 to deliver the highest quarterly turnover in the company's history. The outlook suggests expectations of stronger jewellery sales during the festive and wedding season. However, the projected performance remains subject to market demand and execution.

Growth Plans

D.P. Abhushan plans to open another three to four showrooms by March 2027. The proposed expansion could increase its retail network to 17–18 outlets. Going forward, investors will monitor festive demand, showroom additions and profitability as the company pursues further growth.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company disclosures and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice.

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