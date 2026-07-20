DP Abhushan Reports Q1 Net Profit Up 77% To ₹64.45 Crore; Plans New Showrooms

Mumbai: D. P. Abhushan Ltd reported a standalone net profit of ₹64.45 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking a 76.95% rise compared to ₹36.42 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹852.40 crore.

Revenue Performance

Revenue from operations increased by 57.75% to ₹852.40 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared to ₹540.37 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total income for the quarter also rose to ₹853.63 crore from ₹541.32 crore year-on-year.

Profit Before Tax

Profit before tax for the quarter was ₹86.21 crore, up from ₹48.59 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. This represents a growth of 77.37% year-on-year.

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Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹28.23. This is an increase from ₹16.07 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Quarter-on-Quarter Performance

Sequentially, the company's standalone net profit declined from ₹50.60 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Revenue from operations also decreased from ₹1,334.73 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

Retail Expansion

The board approved the opening of a new company-owned retail showroom in Dahod, Gujarat. Additionally, a franchise-owned company-operated showroom will be established in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.