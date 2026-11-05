MP High Court Gives Final Chance To Three BJP Rajya Sabha MPs To Respond To Meenakshi Natarajan’s Election Petition, Sets November 27 Deadline In Jabalpur | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court, principal bench at Jabalpur, has granted a final opportunity to three newly elected BJP Rajya Sabha members, Tarun Chugh, Rajneesh Kumar Agrawal and Mahesh Kewat, to submit their responses regarding a petition filed by Meenakshi Natarajan concerning the Rajya Sabha elections.

If no response is filed by the next hearing on Nov 27, their right to submit one will be forfeited.

The case pertains to the rejection of Natarajan's nomination for the Rajya Sabha election and her challenge to the election of BJP candidate Kewat.

Senior advocate Ajay Gupta, who appeared on behalf of Natarajan, said, “ HC has set the next hearing on November 27. The court has asked all three BJP Rajya Sabha MPs to file their responses.”

During the Rajya Sabha elections, the Election Commission had rejected Natarajan's nomination on June 9, 2026. The Commission cited the concealment of information regarding a pending criminal case in Telangana as the reason for this decision.

Natarajan and the Congress party challenged the rejection of her nomination in the Supreme Court; however, the Supreme Court advised them to approach the Madhya Pradesh High Court instead.

Subsequently, Natarajan filed an election petition in the High Court at Jabalpur, seeking annulment of the election of BJP candidate Kewat.

On behalf of Natarajan, it has been argued in court that the decision to reject her nomination, as well as the overall election process, should be subject to judicial review.