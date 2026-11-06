Gold Tooth Pulled Out, Jewellery Stolen— 75-Year-Old Bhopal Woman Found Dead With Neck Injuries At Shahjahanabad Flat

Gold Tooth Allegedly Pulled Out, Jewellery Stolen As 75-Year-Old Woman Found Dead With Neck Injuries Inside Her Flat In Bhopal | AI Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 75-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside her flat in the Shahjahanabad area of Bhopal early Friday morning. The deceased, identified as Kalari Devi, had injury marks on her neck, while blood was reportedly oozing from her mouth. Her gold jewellery and even a gold tooth were found missing, raising suspicion that she was killed during a robbery. Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas.

The incident took place at the Vajpayee Nagar residential complex, where Kalari Devi lived alone in a flat in Block B2. Her body was discovered around 4 am on Friday.

According to reports, a neighbour noticed that the door to Kalari Devi's flat was open early in the morning. Finding the situation suspicious, she went inside and discovered the elderly woman lying dead.

The neighbour immediately raised an alarm, after which other residents gathered at the spot and informed the police. A police team reached the flat and began examining the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

Gold Jewellery And Gold Tooth Missing

During the preliminary investigation, police found injury marks on the woman's neck and blood around her mouth. Her gold ornaments and a gold tooth were reportedly missing, prompting investigators to suspect that the killing may have occurred during a robbery. However, police have not yet confirmed the motive behind the incident.

Kalari Devi had four married daughters and a son with hearing and speech impairments, who works at a government office in the Shyamla Hills area. Police are questioning family members to establish her daily routine and identify people who regularly visited her flat.

Shahjahanabad SHO said a FSL team had inspected the crime scene and collected evidence. Investigators are also reviewing footage from nearby CCTV cameras and questioning potential suspects.

Police said the exact cause of death would be established after the post-mortem examination. The possibility of robbery remains under investigation.