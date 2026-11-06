Bhopal Land Mafia Allegedly Filling River To Build Illegal Roads, Boost Plot Prices Near Western Bypass; Activist Warns Of Threat To Kerwa Dam Catchment | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Land mafia members are allegedly filling up a river with soil and construction debris to build illegal access roads and increase the market value of private land parcels near the proposed Western Bhopal Bypass in Samsgarh.

A complaint filed on Thursday by environmental activist Rashid Noor Khan has accused those involved of encroaching upon government land, blocking the natural flow of water towards Kerwa Dam and violating environmental protection norms.

According to the complaint submitted to Bhopal collector Priyank Mishra, Huzur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, construction debris has been dumped on government land bearing Khasra No. 112 to create an access road to private land parcels under Khasra Nos. 104 and 105 in Mittukhedi village.

The complainant claimed that these agricultural plots earlier had access from the opposite side of the river. However, the proposed bypass has allegedly prompted attempts to create a shorter route by filling the river. He also alleged that green trees along the riverbank were uprooted using JCB machines.

Land deal and panchayat letter under scanner

The complaint has questioned a Samsgarh Gram Panchayat letter (No. 484/2026), dated May 20, 2026, referring to government land and roads under various Khasra numbers.

It has also cited a public notice dated May 12, 2026, concerning a proposed land transaction between Rashid Khan and Rohit Rajouria involving 1.85 hectares under Khasra Nos. 104(S) and 105.

NGT order cited

While speaking with Free Press, Rashid Noor Khan has alleged violations of the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) Feb 4, 2026 order concerning protection of the Kerwa Dam catchment area and demanded a high-level investigation.