Dhanteras Gold Sales Touch Estimated ₹60,000 Crore Across India As Higher Prices Boost Jewellery Market Value | FP photo

Mumbai: The country's gold business on Dhanteras is estimated to have touched approximately Rs60,000 crore, registering a growth of 15-20% in value terms compared to last year, according to a preliminary assessment by the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC).

While the overall volume of gold sold is expected to remain almost at the same level as last year, the rise in prices has pushed up the value of transactions, reflecting a promising start to the festive season for the jewellery industry.

Jewellery Stores Open Early As Customers Turn Out For Dhanteras

Rajesh Rokde, chairman of the GJC, said jewellery stores across the country opened as early as 8 am on Friday, with retailers reporting enthusiastic customer response. He said the council had anticipated strong sales this year, given the religious and cultural significance attached to Dhanteras, considered one of the three-and-a-half auspicious muhurats in the Hindu calendar.

The tradition of purchasing gold and other valuables on Dhanteras, believed to bring prosperity, continues to draw customers across the country. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Dhanvantari emerged from the Samudra Manthan carrying the Amrit Kalash on this day.

Festive Bonuses And Salary Payments Support Gold Purchases

Rokde said the timing of the festivals had also contributed to the positive sentiment. With Dhanteras falling on November 6 and Diwali on November 8, most salaried consumers had received their monthly salaries and festive bonuses, resulting in healthy cash flow and increased spending.

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He also attributed the encouraging response to gold prices being relatively lower over the past four to six months, which has supported consumer interest.

Gold prices have risen significantly over the past few years, from approximately Rs60,000 per 10 grams in 2023 to Rs80,000 in 2024 and Rs1.15 lakh-Rs1.20 lakh in 2025. The metal is currently trading at around Rs1.42 lakh per 10 grams, according to Rokde. Silver, too, has witnessed significant appreciation.

GJC expressed optimism about the coming weeks, saying the festive season would be followed by a strong wedding season, offering further opportunities for the industry.

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