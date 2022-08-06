Does Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao own equity shares in WazirX? Here's what Nischal Shetty's tweets reveal

Soon after an Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao or ‘CZ’ mentioned of not owning any equity in WazirX, a series of tweets were exchanged between CZ and the Indian cryptocurrency trading platform founder Nischal Shetty on August 6.

In a long clarification messages that took place on Twitter, the two followed up on each other's tweets. CZ retweeted Shetty’s previous post reiterating Binance’s ownership and wrote, “Sad that these have to be debated on Twitter: Binance provides wallet services for WazirX. WazirX domain is transferred to our control. We were given a shared access to an AWS account. We could shut down WazirX. But we can't, because…”

Take a look at the conversation, here:

Sad that these have to be debated on Twitter:



Binance provides wallet services for WazirX.

WazirX domain is transferred to our control.

We were given a shared access to an AWS account.



We could shutdown WazirX. But we can't, because.. 1/2 https://t.co/YoMIgAHC5v — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) August 5, 2022

It hurts users.



Binance does NOT have control on operations including "user sign-up, KYC, trading and initiating withdrawals", as stated earlier. WazirX's founding team controls that. This was never transferred, despite our requests. The deal was never closed. No share xfers. — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) August 5, 2022

According to CZ, the WazirX founding team had control of the operations of the platform, while Binance was never given any data or control of users, KYC etc.

“All user assets - Crypto & INR on WazirX are safe. WazirX has always ensured KYC is conducted, AML policies are in place. We only allow bank transfers so everything is traceable. WazirX to Binance transfer is recorded in our database ALWAYS and it’s ONLY between users own account,” Shetty wrote.

All user assets - Crypto & INR on WazirX are safe



WazirX has always ensured KYC is conducted, AML policies are in place



We only allow bank transfers so everything is traceable



WazirX to Binance transfer is recorded in our database ALWAYS and it’s ONLY between users own account — Nischal (Shardeum) ⚡️ (@NischalShetty) August 6, 2022