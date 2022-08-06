Does Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao own equity shares in WazirX? Here's what Nischal Shetty's tweets reveal

Soon after an Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao or ‘CZ’ mentioned of not owning any equity in WazirX, a series of tweets were exchanged between CZ and the Indian cryptocurrency trading platform founder Nischal Shetty on August 6.
In a long clarification messages that took place on Twitter, the two followed up on each other's tweets. CZ retweeted Shetty’s previous post reiterating Binance’s ownership and wrote, “Sad that these have to be debated on Twitter: Binance provides wallet services for WazirX. WazirX domain is transferred to our control. We were given a shared access to an AWS account. We could shut down WazirX. But we can't, because…”
Take a look at the conversation, here:
According to CZ, the WazirX founding team had control of the operations of the platform, while Binance was never given any data or control of users, KYC etc.
“All user assets - Crypto & INR on WazirX are safe. WazirX has always ensured KYC is conducted, AML policies are in place. We only allow bank transfers so everything is traceable. WazirX to Binance transfer is recorded in our database ALWAYS and it’s ONLY between users own account,” Shetty wrote.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)