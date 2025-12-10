 Akasa Air Inducts 31st Boeing 737 MAX; To Receive Delivery Of 195 Aircraft Over Next 7 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAkasa Air Inducts 31st Boeing 737 MAX; To Receive Delivery Of 195 Aircraft Over Next 7 Years

Akasa Air Inducts 31st Boeing 737 MAX; To Receive Delivery Of 195 Aircraft Over Next 7 Years

India’s youngest commercial airline, Akasa Air, received the delivery of its 31st Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 aircraft. The new aircraft, registered as VT-YBH, arrived on Wednesday at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, marking a milestone in the airline’s expansion since launching operations in August 2022.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 09:39 PM IST
article-image
Akasa Air strengthens fleet with induction of brand-new Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 featuring enhanced seating & dual USB charging ports | X - @AkasaAir

Mumbai, Dec 10: India’s youngest commercial airline, Akasa Air, received the delivery of its 31st Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 aircraft. The new aircraft, registered as VT-YBH, arrived on Wednesday at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, marking a milestone in the airline’s expansion since launching operations in August 2022.

Custom-Built Aircraft With Upgraded Seating & USB Ports

The new aircraft is notable as one of the first to be purpose-built to Akasa Air's specifications, featuring state-of-the-art Safran Z200 seats designed to significantly enhance the passenger experience.

The custom-designed seats will feature a generous 4-inch recline, an ergonomically contoured backrest and enhanced cushioning for superior sitting comfort, and thoughtfully positioned USB-C and USB-A ports to cater to the diverse digital devices used by today's travellers.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Police Seize ₹679 Crore Drugs In 10 Months; 1,195 Arrested & 1,602 Kg Narcotics Confiscated
Mumbai Police Seize ₹679 Crore Drugs In 10 Months; 1,195 Arrested & 1,602 Kg Narcotics Confiscated
ED Searches Pune, Baramati Premises In ₹108 -Crore Dairy Investment Fraud Case
ED Searches Pune, Baramati Premises In ₹108 -Crore Dairy Investment Fraud Case
Thane Railway Kidnap Case: GRP Rescues 2-Year-Old Girl Within 24 Hours; Minor Girl Detained Near Ambernath Station
Thane Railway Kidnap Case: GRP Rescues 2-Year-Old Girl Within 24 Hours; Minor Girl Detained Near Ambernath Station
Mumbai Crime Branch Busts 2 Illegal Call Centres In Andheri Targeting US Citizens; 9 Arrested, Laptops & Phones Seized
Mumbai Crime Branch Busts 2 Illegal Call Centres In Andheri Targeting US Citizens; 9 Arrested, Laptops & Phones Seized

CEO Vinay Dube: “Aircraft Built To Passenger Expectations”

Vinay Dube, founder and CEO of Akasa Air, said, "Every addition to our fleet represents much more than capacity; it reflects our ongoing promise to offer the highest levels of service which is comfortable, modern, and uniquely warm. This aircraft has been built to our specifications, gleaned from listening keenly to what truly matters to Indian flyers."

He highlighted that the enhanced cushioning and dual USB port inclusion are a direct response to customer feedback, ensuring that the comfort offered is "genuinely responsive to the lived experiences of our customers."

Akasa Expands Fleet To 31 Aircraft—195 More On The Way

Notably, the airline has expanded its fleet to 31 aircraft in a little over three years of operation through a steady and methodical approach to building scale. It also maintains a clear long-term strategy, with a pipeline of 195 additional aircraft scheduled for delivery over the next seven years. This includes its landmark order for 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, an achievement reached within just 17 months of commencing operations.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Akasa Air Secures IATA's Operational Safety Audit Safety Registration In Just 3 Years Of Operations
article-image

"Service excellence and customer experience remain at the heart of our philosophy, and we will continue to invest in technology, comfort, and operational excellence as we scale to meet India’s growing travel demand,” said Dube.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Elon Musk Reaffirms Starlink’s Commitment To India As Company Officials Meet Union Minister...

Elon Musk Reaffirms Starlink’s Commitment To India As Company Officials Meet Union Minister...

Adani Electricity Wins All 15 ‘Gold’ Awards At QCFI’s 39th Annual Quality Convention

Adani Electricity Wins All 15 ‘Gold’ Awards At QCFI’s 39th Annual Quality Convention

Akasa Air Inducts 31st Boeing 737 MAX; To Receive Delivery Of 195 Aircraft Over Next 7 Years

Akasa Air Inducts 31st Boeing 737 MAX; To Receive Delivery Of 195 Aircraft Over Next 7 Years

Groww Parent’s Stock Falls 5 Per Cent As Lock-In Period Ends; 14.92 Crore Shares Hit Market

Groww Parent’s Stock Falls 5 Per Cent As Lock-In Period Ends; 14.92 Crore Shares Hit Market

Varun Beverages Stock Slumps 27.5 Per Cent In 2025, Breaking Investor Sentiment After 8-Year Rally

Varun Beverages Stock Slumps 27.5 Per Cent In 2025, Breaking Investor Sentiment After 8-Year Rally