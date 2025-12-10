Akasa Air Inducts 31st Boeing 737 MAX; To Receive Delivery Of 195 Aircraft Over Next 7 Years

Akasa Air strengthens fleet with induction of brand-new Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 featuring enhanced seating & dual USB charging ports | X - @AkasaAir

Mumbai, Dec 10: India’s youngest commercial airline, Akasa Air, received the delivery of its 31st Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 aircraft. The new aircraft, registered as VT-YBH, arrived on Wednesday at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, marking a milestone in the airline’s expansion since launching operations in August 2022.

Custom-Built Aircraft With Upgraded Seating & USB Ports

The new aircraft is notable as one of the first to be purpose-built to Akasa Air's specifications, featuring state-of-the-art Safran Z200 seats designed to significantly enhance the passenger experience.

The custom-designed seats will feature a generous 4-inch recline, an ergonomically contoured backrest and enhanced cushioning for superior sitting comfort, and thoughtfully positioned USB-C and USB-A ports to cater to the diverse digital devices used by today's travellers.

CEO Vinay Dube: “Aircraft Built To Passenger Expectations”

Vinay Dube, founder and CEO of Akasa Air, said, "Every addition to our fleet represents much more than capacity; it reflects our ongoing promise to offer the highest levels of service which is comfortable, modern, and uniquely warm. This aircraft has been built to our specifications, gleaned from listening keenly to what truly matters to Indian flyers."

He highlighted that the enhanced cushioning and dual USB port inclusion are a direct response to customer feedback, ensuring that the comfort offered is "genuinely responsive to the lived experiences of our customers."

Akasa Expands Fleet To 31 Aircraft—195 More On The Way

Notably, the airline has expanded its fleet to 31 aircraft in a little over three years of operation through a steady and methodical approach to building scale. It also maintains a clear long-term strategy, with a pipeline of 195 additional aircraft scheduled for delivery over the next seven years. This includes its landmark order for 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, an achievement reached within just 17 months of commencing operations.

"Service excellence and customer experience remain at the heart of our philosophy, and we will continue to invest in technology, comfort, and operational excellence as we scale to meet India’s growing travel demand,” said Dube.

