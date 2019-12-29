Do not fear '3 Cs', FM tells bankers

New Delhi: Allaying fears of CBI and other agencies popularly termed as 'three Cs' among bankers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday reiterated that prudent commercial decisions would be protected.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), and Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) are commonly referred to as "three Cs".

In a meeting with top bosses of the Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and private banks, also attended by the CBI Director, Sitharaman assured the bankers that a distinction would be made between genuine commercial failures and culpability.

She said that in the recent past there had been concerns and worries among bank officials about investigating agencies.