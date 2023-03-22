Delhi Budget 2023 top highlights: FM Kailash Gahlot allocates ₹ 9,742 cr to health sector | ANI

Finance minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday presented a ₹ 78,800 crore budget in the Delhi assembly for the financial year 2023-24 with the announcement of nine schemes as part of the G-20 preparations. This is the ninth consecutive budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The Delhi government's budget size for 2022-23 was ₹ 75,800 crore and ₹ 69,000 crore in the preceding year.

This was the first time that Gahlot presented the budget after taking charge of the finance department following the resignation of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Healthcare

In total the government has given the health sector ₹ 9,742 crore. The finance minister during his budget presentation said nine new hospitals will be built, four to be operational this year. This will help increase the hospital bed count to increase from 14,000 to 30,000. The government also announced that 100 Women Mohalla clinics will be established in Delhi.

Focusing on the issue of Air pollution in Delhi, the government said that Mobile vans will track pollution, it will also increase the plantation along the roads and water will be sprinkled on the road.

Education

The government allocated ₹ 16,575 crore to the education sector in total. Finance minister Gahlot in the parliament today said, “350 Delhi govt schools to get 20 computers each, and all teachers, principals, vice- principals to get tablets.”

Infrastructure project

The minister said the budget is dedicated to a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi with ₹ 19,466 crore to be spent on upgradation of 1,400 kilometres of roads in the next 10 years. The government has allocated ₹ 2,034 crore for 2023-24 for various infrastructure projects.

The government offers ₹ 850 crores for cleanliness projects and ₹ 3500 crore for mohalla bus scheme. This will included the upgradation and beautification of road network, construction of 26 flyovers, three double-decker flyovers in collaboration with DMRC, include 1,600 e-buses, carry out electrification of bus depots, construct world class ISBTs and work to remove landfill sites and clean Yamuna.

Out of 26 flyover projects, 10 are in the construction stage while plans for 11 have been sent to UTTIPEC for clearance.

Sewage treatment

"Every possible help will be given to the MCD to remove the three mountains of garbage in Delhi. We will connect all colonies to the sewer network. Increase capacities of sewage treatment plants to clean Yamuna river," he said.

He announced that local bodies will be given financial assistance of ₹ 8,241 crore in financial year 2023-24.

G-20 summit preparations

Addressing the assembly, the minister said that the budget has nine schemes as part of G-20 summit preparations.

Centre allocation

Gahlot also rued the fact that despite its huge contribution, Centre has been allocating just ₹ 325 crore to Delhi as its share in central taxes.

Transport sector

Delhi government earmarks ₹ 9,333 crore for transport sector in this year's budget. Talking about the e-vehicle subsidiary the finance minister said ₹ 1,45 crore has been given so far.