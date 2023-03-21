Delhi budget Session: BJP MLA Vijender Gupta suspended for one year for obstructing house proceedings

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta |

Vijender Gupta, a senior leader and BJP MLA from Delhi, was suspended from the Assembly on Tuesday for purportedly impeding the House proceedings. The Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, Ram Niwas Goel, suspended Gupta for one year until the next Budget session.

𝗚𝘂𝗽𝘁𝗮 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝗽𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗲 𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗲

Speaker Goel responded to a breach of privileges notice filed by a BJP MLA on Tuesday regarding the alleged leakage of Budget details. According to reports, the notice was given too close to the start of the session, and the Speaker stated that such notices must be given at least three hours in advance.

"As per rules, such a notice needs to be given three hours before. You are also saying that it should be taken up for discussion. It seems the aim is to create a ruckus and waste the time of the House," Speaker Goel was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗚𝘂𝗽𝘁𝗮, 𝗔𝗔𝗣 𝗠𝗟𝗔𝘀

Gupta's notice referred to the disclosure of information regarding the 'Outcome Budget', which had been presented in the Assembly on Monday. When the House resumed its session at 2 pm, Gupta brought up the matter again, resulting in a heated exchange of words between the AAP and BJP. Sanjeev Jha, an AAP MLA, called for Gupta's expulsion from the Assembly for a year. The House agreed with the motion, and Gupta was suspended from participating in the Delhi Assembly proceedings until the next Budget session in 2024.

𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗠𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗰𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗵𝗶 𝗯𝘂𝗱𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗰𝘂𝗽

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday approved the Delhi Budget 2023-24 and conveyed it to the Delhi government.

The Delhi government's Budget for 2023-24, which was scheduled to be presented on Tuesday, was put on hold after the Home Ministry sought clarifications from the AAP government as its budget proposal had high allocations for advertisement and relatively low funding for infrastructure and other development initiatives.

(With inputs from PTI)