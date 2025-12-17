 SBI Reappoints Ashwini Kumar Tewari As MD For Two More Years
The government has extended State Bank of India Managing Director Ashwini Kumar Tewari’s tenure by two years, till December 31, 2027. Tewari, first appointed MD in January 2021 for three years, had previously received a two-year extension in 2024. His reappointment comes ahead of his current term ending January 27, 2026, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The government has extended the tenure of State Bank of India Managing Director Ashwini Kumar Tewari for another two years. The central government re-appoints Ashwini Kumar Tewari as Managing Director in State Bank of India (SBI) with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post, beyond his currently notified term, which is ending on January 27 2026, till the date of his superannuation that is December 31, 2027, the state-owned lender said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

This is the second time that Tewari got a two-year extension. The first time he got an extension was in 2024. He was appointed as MD of SBI in January 2021 for an initial three-year term. The SBI board is headed by the Chairman, assisted by four managing directors. 

