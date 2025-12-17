 India’s Top 200 Self-Made Entrepreneurs Hit ₹42 Lakh Crore Valuation In 2025
The combined valuation of companies led by India’s top 200 self-made entrepreneurs rose 15 percent to Rs 42 lakh crore in 2025, according to the IDFC FIRST and Hurun India report. The list includes 128 billion-dollar firms and 102 new founders. Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Gurugram remain key startup hubs, while financial services, software, and healthcare lead sectors.

New Delhi: The cumulative value of all companies belonging to India’s top 200 self-made entrepreneurs stands at Rs 42 lakh crore ($469 billion) in 2025, up from Rs 36 lakh crore ($431 billion) last year -- reflecting a 15 per cent growth and underscoring the rapid wealth creation among India’s self-made entrepreneurs, a report showed on Wednesday.

The number of billion-dollar companies founded by the ‘Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2025’ stands at 128, up from 121 last year, adding 22 new companies to the elite club, according to the IDFC FIRST Private and Hurun India’s list. The 2025 edition welcomed 102 new founders and 53 new companies. Five companies on list are worth Rs 1 lakh crore or more, up from three last year, indicating a strong growth in ultra-high-value businesses.

Bengaluru retained its position as India’s top startup hub, with 52 companies, although down by 14 from last year. Mumbai followed with 41 companies (+5), and Gurugram with 36 companies (+5), reflecting a dynamic shift in entrepreneurial activity across major cities, said the report. Bengaluru also continued to lead as the top city for founder residences with 88 entrepreneurs, followed by Mumbai with 83 and New Delhi with 52, together accounting for a significant share of India’s top self-made entrepreneurs in 2025.

“India stands tall as one of the world’s leading nations for the quality of its entrepreneurship ecosystem. This report honours the extraordinary stories of visionary leaders who are reshaping the country’s economic landscape,” said Vikas Sharma, Head-Wealth Management and Private Banking, IDFC FIRST Bank.

Financial services led the sectors with 47 companies, followed by Software and Services (28), Healthcare (27), and Retail (20). Notably, 189 companies — nearly 95 per cent of the list — have external investors, with the rest bootstrapped.

“Five companies founded post-2020 are now collectively valued at Rs 78,000 crore. These entrepreneurs are driving growth and contributing to nation-building, with employee benefits increasing from Rs 54,000 crore to Rs 57,200 crore this year, reflecting their investment in people,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher, Hurun India. Deepinder Goyal took the top spot, as his company Eternal led with a valuation of Rs 3.2 lakh crore, up 27 per cent from last year. Women entrepreneurs are making significant strides in building some of the most valuable businesses of this millennia. Twenty women feature in the list.

