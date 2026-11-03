Deep Industries Delivers Double-Digit Growth In Q2 FY27, Profit Rises 14% To ₹81.22 Crore While Revenue Records A Robust 34% Jump

Deep Industries |

Mumbai: Deep Industries Limited reported a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹81.22 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with ₹71.23 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The Ahmedabad-based oil and gas services company's revenue from operations increased 33.7 per cent to ₹295.43 crore from ₹221.01 crore in Q2 FY26, according to its regulatory filing on Tuesday.

EBITDA Rises Nearly 10% In Q2 FY27

Deep Industries reported consolidated EBITDA of ₹124 crore during the September quarter, up 9.9 per cent from ₹112.86 crore in the year-ago period. Total income increased 29.2 per cent to ₹313.03 crore from ₹242.27 crore. The company's reported EBITDA includes other income, as disclosed in its financial highlights.

H1 FY27 Net Profit Rises 28%

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, Deep Industries reported consolidated net profit of ₹170.37 crore, up 28.2 per cent from ₹132.93 crore in H1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 36.6 per cent to ₹574.34 crore from ₹420.51 crore. Total income rose 35.2 per cent to ₹615.62 crore from ₹455.20 crore. EBITDA increased 23.1 per cent to ₹255.83 crore from ₹207.88 crore in the corresponding half of the previous financial year.

Operating Cash Flow Increases 35%

Deep Industries reported operating cash flow of ₹154.72 crore during H1 FY27, representing year-on-year growth of 35.4 per cent. The company attributed its half-year income growth primarily to revenue contributions from new and incremental projects. It also highlighted efficient cost management and disciplined project execution during the period.

Order Book Stands At ₹3,089 Crore

Deep Industries reported an order book of approximately ₹3,089 crore. The company highlighted bidding success in value-added oil and gas services, including the charter hiring of complete gas processing facilities. Its service portfolio covers natural gas compression, dehydration, drilling and workover rigs, integrated project management and gas processing facilities.

Management Highlights Project Execution

Chairman and Managing Director Paras S. Savla said the company's first-half performance reflected disciplined execution, operational efficiency and a focus on strategic priorities. He highlighted the timely execution of projects and continued emphasis on safety. The company also referred to the commencement of production operations under its Production Enhancement Contract with ONGC as a significant business milestone.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.