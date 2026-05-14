Deep Industries Swings To ₹114 Crore Q4 Profit, Revenue Jumps 45% On Strong Oilfield Services Growth

Deep Industries reported a consolidated Q4 FY26 net profit of Rs 114.4 crore. |

Mumbai: Deep Industries Limited reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 114.4 crore in Q4 FY26, reversing a loss of Rs 29.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, supported by strong growth in oilfield services revenue and absence of exceptional write-offs seen in FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 45 percent year-on-year to Rs 248.7 crore during the March quarter, while sequentially revenue more than doubled from Rs 114.2 crore reported in Q3 FY26. The company also announced a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for FY26.

Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 278.6 crore against Rs 176.8 crore in Q4 FY25. Total expenses increased to Rs 163.1 crore from Rs 149.8 crore a year earlier, reflecting higher operating activity and employee-related expenses. Profit before tax surged to Rs 115.5 crore from Rs 27 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Finance costs during Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 23.3 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses were Rs 15.6 crore. Earnings per share improved sharply to Rs 35.75 from a loss per share of Rs 32.18 in Q4 FY25.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated net profit jumped from Rs 8.1 crore in Q3 FY26, while total income increased 143 percent sequentially. EBITDA for the quarter was estimated at Rs 140.4 crore compared with Rs 22.7 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 34.5 crore in Q4 FY25, indicating significant operational improvement.

The company’s margins expanded sharply as operating leverage improved amid higher deployment of gas compression and drilling assets.

For FY26, Deep Industries reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 950.3 crore, up 56 percent from Rs 608.5 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year stood at Rs 197.1 crore against a loss of Rs 73.8 crore in FY25.

The company said FY25 performance was impacted by a one-time exceptional loss of Rs 208.3 crore linked to legacy receivables write-off following amalgamation of Kandla Energy & Chemicals Limited with Deep Industries.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share and approved reappointment of Manubhai & Shah LLP as internal auditor for FY27. Auditors issued an unmodified opinion on the consolidated financial statements.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited regulatory filings and is not investment advice.