Juniper Green Energy Turns Profitable With ₹53.56 Crore PAT In Q2 FY27, EBITDA Surges 162%

Juniper Green Energy |

Mumbai: Juniper Green Energy Limited on Thursday announced a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹53.56 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2027, reversing a loss of ₹(18.40) crore in the same period last year. The company’s consolidated total income grew by 132% to ₹371.64 crore for the quarter.

Financial Performance

EBITDA for Q2 FY27 rose 162% to ₹339.55 crore from ₹129.78 crore in Q2 FY26. The EBITDA margin expanded to 91.36% for the quarter, up from 81.02% in the previous year.

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Half-Year Results

For the half-year ended September 30, 2026 (H1 FY27), total income increased by 104% to ₹695.85 crore. EBITDA for H1 FY27 was up 120% at ₹634.04 crore, while PAT for the period stood at ₹106.30 crore, a 3,141% increase.

Operational Highlights

The company commissioned 1,036 MWp of new renewable energy capacity and approximately 503 MWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in the first seven months of FY27. Total operational capacity now stands at 2,844 MWp of renewable energy and 604 MWh of BESS.

Expansion and Capex

Juniper Green Energy aims to install approximately 4,500 MWh of BESS by June 2027 and approximately 10,000 MWh by March 2028. The total capital expenditure incurred until September 30, 2026, was ₹18,895 crore, including ₹2,591 crore in Q2 FY27.

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Credit Rating Upgrade

ICRA has upgraded the credit rating of Juniper Green Energy Limited to AA- (Stable). The company’s portfolio of 11,218 MWp and 8,989 MWh BESS capacity has 98% secured through long-term PPAs.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.