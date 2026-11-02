 ONGC Petro Additions Reports Q2 Net Loss Of Rs 4,947 Cr On Higher Expenses Despite Revenue Growth
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ONGC Petro Additions Reports Q2 Net Loss Of Rs 4,947 Cr On Higher Expenses Despite Revenue Growth

ONGC Petro additions reported a net loss of ₹4,947.26 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, while revenue from operations rose to ₹5,655.48 crore compared to the same period previous year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 02, 2026, 03:32 PM IST
ONGC Petro Additions Reports Q2 Net Loss Of Rs 4,947 Cr On Higher Expenses Despite Revenue Growth
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Mumbai: ONGC Petro additions reported a standalone net loss of ₹4,947.26 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, widening from a net loss of ₹4,641.83 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.

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Revenue and Income

Revenue from operations for the quarter rose 66.55 per cent to ₹5,655.48 crore, compared with ₹33,955.86 lakhs in the year-ago quarter. Total income for the period stood at ₹5,671.73 crore, up from ₹3,410.18 crore reported a year earlier.

Expenses and Losses

Total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹6,376.11 crore from ₹4,088.26 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company posted a loss before tax of ₹7,043.81 crore, compared to a loss of ₹6,780.75 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

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Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter stood at a negative ₹0.21, compared with a negative ₹0.20 in the same period of the previous financial year. Tax expense for the quarter was a negative ₹209.65 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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