Who Is Sunil Kumar? Meet ONGC's Next Chairman With Over 3 Decades Of Oil And Gas Experience

Sunil Kumar will become ONGC chairman from December 7. |

Sunil Kumar, currently an Executive Director at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has been appointed the next Chairman of the state-owned energy company for a combined tenure of three years.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved his appointment, which will take effect when he assumes charge on or after Dec 7, 2026.

Kumar, 58, will serve until his retirement in December 2028, followed by a contractual extension for the remainder of his approved tenure.

He will succeed Arun Singh, who has served as ONGC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) since December 2022.

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Kumar's appointment follows two rounds of interviews conducted by a search-cum-selection committee under the Petroleum Ministry.

He will become the first ONGC Chairman promoted directly from the Executive Director rank.

Kumar assumed responsibility as Executive Director and Asset Manager of ONGC's Mehsana Asset on Jan 8, 2025.

He was subsequently appointed ONGC's nominee director on the board of ONGC TERI Biotech Limited (OTBL) on Jan 24, 2025.

An Engineering Graduate From ISM, Dhanbad

A petroleum engineering graduate from the Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad, Kumar also holds a Diploma in Computer Applications from CMC Limited.

He completed a postgraduate diploma in business management, specialising in marketing and finance, at MDI Gurugram.

Kumar joined ONGC in 1991 as an Assistant Executive Engineer in Sivasagar/Nazira, Assam, gaining experience in production and workover operations.

He later worked in well engineering and offshore services at Mumbai High. Kumar contributed to ONGC's transition towards an asset-based management structure and participated in Project ICE.

He also helped execute the Vasistha and S1 deepwater project on India's eastern coast. In Mumbai, he led a shallow-water subsea development involving 11 wells.

As project manager for ONGC's KG-DWN-98/2 Cluster II development in Kakinada, he oversaw oilfield operations that achieved approximately 35,000 barrels of oil and 1.4 million standard cubic metres of associated gas daily.

His experience spans production operations, offshore engineering and major project management.